Police Logs

The Mustang Police Department recorded the following arrests between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2.

  • Taylor Nicole Dechant, 19, Oklahoma City: Possession of CDS, unsafe lane use, possession of paraphernalia, DUI – driver under 21;
  • Andrew Owen Quinlan, 21, Yukon: Failure to wear seat belt, driving while license suspended;
  • Steven Clytus, 32, Oklahoma City: Three counts failure to appear;
  • Kevin Vernon Parent, 34, Mustang; Driving under suspension, failure to comply with compulsory insurance requirement, improper license plate, unlawfully transporting open container of alcohol;
  • Ryan Anthony Easton, 18, Possession of marijuana;
  • Jaymes Luis Duran, 19, Mustang: Possession of marijuana;
  • Mark Matthew Lesney, 33, Mustang: Failure to comply with compulsory insurance requirement, driving under revocation,
  • James Oliver Jennings, 46, Yukon: Failure to wear seat belt, driving under suspension;
  • Kenneth Conway, 25, Yukon: Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of CDS, expired license plate, failure to signal turn at intersection;  
