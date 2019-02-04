Police Logs
The Mustang Police Department recorded the following arrests between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2.
- Taylor Nicole Dechant, 19, Oklahoma City: Possession of CDS, unsafe lane use, possession of paraphernalia, DUI – driver under 21;
- Andrew Owen Quinlan, 21, Yukon: Failure to wear seat belt, driving while license suspended;
- Steven Clytus, 32, Oklahoma City: Three counts failure to appear;
- Kevin Vernon Parent, 34, Mustang; Driving under suspension, failure to comply with compulsory insurance requirement, improper license plate, unlawfully transporting open container of alcohol;
- Ryan Anthony Easton, 18, Possession of marijuana;
- Jaymes Luis Duran, 19, Mustang: Possession of marijuana;
- Mark Matthew Lesney, 33, Mustang: Failure to comply with compulsory insurance requirement, driving under revocation,
- James Oliver Jennings, 46, Yukon: Failure to wear seat belt, driving under suspension;
- Kenneth Conway, 25, Yukon: Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of CDS, expired license plate, failure to signal turn at intersection;