Owen Olsen earns All-State honor

Yukon senior Owen Olsen just added another accomplishment to a long list of accolades for his performance during the 2018 football season.

Olsen recently was named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association 2018 All-State Football Team as a defensive lineman.

“It was a big surprise,” Olsen said. “I thought they had already put that out. I just assumed I wasn’t on it. I didn’t see it when it first came out. Coach (Jeff) Hall put something on twitter about it earlier this week.”

The Miller senior started for Yukon as an outside linebacker/defensive end and a wide receiver on offense.

Olsen finished his senior season with 15 solo tackles, 52 assisted tackles, six tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries, two pass break-ups and one forced fumble. Offensively, Olsen caught nine passes for 189 yards with two touchdowns and averaged 21 yards per reception.

“It’s a big deal to be recognized out of all the great players in the state,” Olsen said. “There are a lot of good players that aren’t recognized. It feels good to get recognized.”

The 6-foot-3 210-pound senior signed his letter of intent in December during the early signing period to play college football at the Naval Academy.

“It’s a big accomplishment,” Olsen said. “I don’t think I would have gotten this accomplishment if I would have stayed at Southmoore. Being a part of this program made me that much better. The coahes played me where I should be playing. They got me in the weight room, got me working hard. They are great coaches. They taught me everything and put me in position to be successful.”

Olsen added that he didn’t envision this happening when he stepped into the halls of Yukon High School as a sophomore.

“I want to be remembered as more than just a good football player. I want to be remembered as a good person, a hard worker and a good leader.”