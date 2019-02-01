Police Logs

The Yukon Police Department reported the following arrests between Jan. 24 and Jan. 31:

Adam Tyler Tucker, 34, Oklahoma City: Possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription;

Christopher Alan Patton, 31, Yukon: Distribution of a controlled substance;

Calvin Ray Perkins, 64, Wharton, Texas: Public intoxication;

Steven Raif Howeth, 21, Bethany: Local warrant;

Scott Christian Vatcher, 22, Yukon: Local warrant;

Viktor Muntrell Walton, 24, Minneapolis, Minnesota: Driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, transporting an open container of an intoxicating beverage, failure to carry insurance verification;

Sherrie Lynn Shelton, 67, Oklahoma City: Driving while intoxicated, unsafe lane change, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle;

Christopher John Taylor, 39, Yukon: Local warrant;

Mark Spreng Rickel, 71, Oklahoma City: Driving under the influence, Failure to keep right while making a right turn;

Kassidy Kilgore, 23, Yukon: Child abuse by injury, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Michael Taylor Villanueva, 25, Yukon: Driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, Accident involving damage to a vehicle, failure to render aid;