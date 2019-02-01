Canadian County Jail Log

The Canadian County Jail reported the following arrests between Jan. 24 ad Jan. 30:

Newton Ralph Akeen, 32, Gracemont: Driving with a suspended license;

Amy Renaye Black, 32, El Reno: Warrant;

David Bonfil, 40, Driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license;

Michael Lowell Bonjour, 33, Yukon: Driving under the influence, failure to carry proof of insurance;

Samantha Jo Bradshaw, 42, Piedmont: Driving under the influence;

Amber Dawn Bridges, 29, Oklahoma City: Warrant;

Darryl Gene Brooks, 51, El Reno: Leaving the scene of an accident involving injury;

Melissa Lynn Burris, 33, no address: Warrant;

Christopher Edward Campbell, 28, Tuttle: Making a threatening telephone call;

Luis Albert Cazares-Castro, 23, Oklahoma City: Driving without a license, failure to carry insurance verification, speeding, possession of a controlled substance;

Jeffrey Scott Collins, 46, Yukon: Second-degree burglary;

Chase Anthony Detwiler, 32, Mulhall: Larceny of merchandise;

Sarah Christina Dominguez-de la Cruz, 39, Del City: Possession of a controlled substance, second-degree burglary;

Gustavo Ray Esparza, 20, Yukon: Second-degree burglary;

Dewayne Erwin Frazier, 21, Norman: Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute;

Ashleigh Lauren Fulgham, 25, El Reno: Grand larceny;

John William Fuston, 55, Oklahoma City: Driving with a suspended license, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, speeding;

Shabrelle Deann Gay, 30, Oklahoma City: Warrant;

Jose Angelo Gomez, 38, Mangum: Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Francis Keith Hamilton, 45, Pawhuska: Warrant;

Rossi Adam Harjo, 36, no address: Domestic abuse;

Stephen Claude Hill, 25, El Reno: Malicious injury to property;

Destiny Nicole Johnson, 26, Oklahoma City: Possession of a stolen credit card;

Robert Johnson, 58, Oklahoma City: Warrant;

Justin Delon Johnston, 37, Yukon: Indecent exposure, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, driving under the influence, first-degree burglary, malicious injury;

Jason Clint Jones, 51, Mustang: Warrant;

James Ray Leach, 22, Oklahoma City: Possession of a controlled substance;

Michael Andrew Leeds, 23, El Reno: Larceny of merchandise;

Michelle Viola Loving, 29, Yukon: Warrant;

Jason Kyle Meeks, 44, Yukon: Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute;

Tevin Dwayne Middleton, 26, Midwest City: Conspiracy;

Martina Rosalia Monreal, 35, Hennessey: False impersonation, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Lisa Marie Nunez, 27, Elk City: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia;

Austin Martinez Parker, 21, Oklahoma City: Driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, acquiring proceeds from drug activities;

Alejandro Palmer Quiroz, 33, El Reno: Domestic abuse;

Ryan Luke Robb, 21, Mustang: Warrant;

Anthony Curtis Robinette, 31, El Reno: Driving under the influence, child endangerment, operating a vehicle with defective equipment;

Darrell Lynn Rose, 51, Hinton: Driving an overweight vehicle on highway;

Simon Paul Roth, 33, Oklahoma City: Sexual battery;

Sherrie Lynne Shelton, 64, Yukon: Driving under the influence, Failure to pull to the right for an emergency vehicle;

Bobby Delwin Smith, 54, Piedmont: Warrant;

Michael Kristopher Smith, 32, Midwest City: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Joseph Wayne Tucker, 33, Yukon: Warrant;

Gavin Lee Turner, 19, Meeker: Driving under the influence, transporting an open container;

Viktor Muntrell Walton, 24, Minneapolis, Minnesota: Driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, transporting an open container, failure to carry insurance verification;

Edmond Mitchell Whitlow, 28, El Reno: Violation of a protective order, two counts;

Leonard Ray Wolf, 45, Holdenville: Driving with a suspended license;

Adam Kyle Yokley, 30: Oklahoma City: Driving with a suspended license, failure to carry insurance verification, false impersonation.

Matthew Warren Blair, 25, Thomas: Assault and battery on a police officer, driving with a suspended license, failure to carry insurance verification;

Dillon Lee Bolding, 28, Edmond: Warrant;

Zachary Michael Canu, 30, Dacula, Georgia: Trafficking in illegal drugs;

Joseph Allen Casula, 48, Yukon: Violating a protective order;

Shelena Lynn Endorf, 44, Oklahoma City: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia;

Robert Earl Gilbert, 46, Las Vegas, Nevada: Driving with a suspended license;

Vanessa Nicole Hines, 33, Moore: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft;

William Keith Jackson, 53, Oklahoma City: Violation of a protective order;

Kassidy Cheynne Kilgore, 23, Yukon: Child abuse by injury, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance;

Dennis Wayne Lamb, 56, Yukon: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license;

Tishawn Kintu Manning, 38, Zebulon, North Carolina: Possession of drug activity proceeds;

William Derek McDonald, 43, El Reno: Soliciting sex from a minor;

Shawn Alvin Reeder, 38, Hydro: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container of beer, driving with a suspended license;

Mark Spreng Rickel, 71, Oklahoma City: Driving while intoxicated;

Travis Dwayne Streeter, 35, Yukon: Breaking and entering;

Dakota Jason Wernke, 22, Oklahoma City: two counts of second-degree rape.