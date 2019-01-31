Miss Mustang Pageant draws 300

By Chris Eversole

Around 300 people attended the Miss Mustang Scholarship Pageant Saturday, a big increase from the 170 who attended last year’s event.

Jaci Deitrick won the Miss Mustang title, and Emily Yannatone was the runner-up.

This is second year for the pageant and the first year for the Outstanding Teen competition.

The new Mustang Outstanding Teen is Mackenzie Chandler, and the runner-up is Taylor Bishop.

The event, held at the Venue building of the Bridge Church, featured 11 contestants. It also included 17 Mustang Stars, girls from 3 through 12.

Angela Peterson is the director, and her daughter, Ashley, is the assistant director and emcee.

The committee includes Chairman Ron Peterson, Merri Lee, Karen Stone and Christy Raleigh.

Miss Mustang received a $250 scholarship, a $100 gift certificate from MedicineParkAdventures.com and gifts from Macy’s and Dillard’s.

The Outstanding Teen received a $200 scholarship, a $100 gift certificate from MedicineParkAdventures.com and gifts from Dillard’s and Macy’s.

Runner-ups receive $50 towards school books and fees and gifts.

“Both winners will receive training and assistance in preparation for competing in the Miss Oklahoma and Miss Oklahoma Outstanding Teen pageants in June,” Peterson said.

“They are each talented, genuine, impressive, honorable young ladies, and we are so proud to have them represent us.”

Sponsors were MedicineParkAdventures.com, Azalon Hair Studio & Boutique, Baked Bear

Charge Fitness, Davis Accounting, Del Rancho of Mustang, Dillard’s at Penn Square, Luigiano’s Italian Ristorante, Macy’s at Penn Square, Mary Kay Consultant Karen Stone, the Mustang Chamber of Commerce, Mustang Flowers & Gifts, Mustang Tag Agency, My Computer Bytes, Poage Eyecare, Team Nutrition, Wild Hero Coffee, Winborn Event Productions and Xyngular consultant Merri Lee.