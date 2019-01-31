Looking for revenge

Mustang hosted District Dual last Thursday, which included Edmond Memorial, Moore, Norman and the Broncos. The team with the best record after the three duals heads to Dual State at Firelake Casino in Shawnee.

Mustang finished the dual 3-0 in blow-out fashion to advance to Dual State for the second straight season. It had been 20-years since the Broncos made Dual State before last season and one must go back further to find the last time Mustang went in consecutive seasons.

“I’m just proud of these guys. I’m proud of this team. We are right where we want to be,” said coach Brian Picklo.

Mustang picked up crucial bonus points in big matches against Edmond Memorial, which was the first dual of the day and considered the toughest.

“It went way better than expected,” said Brian Picklo.

Mustang picked up falls from Shelton Chastain, 106, Tucker Owens, 113, John Wiley, 126, Cameron Picklo, 138, Colt Fischer, 145, Tate Picklo, 170, and Christian Rowland at heavyweight on its way to a 55-24 victory over the Bulldogs.

Jack Kitchingham was awarded a forfeit for bonus points and Joey Sylvester picked up a 11-3 major decision for two bonus points.

Key matches in the dual were Cameron Picklo’s fall over Peter Rolle, while trailing 5-2, and Keegan Luton’s 3-2 win over Jackson Oplotnik. Both matches were revenge matches from the championship at the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference tournament on Jan. 12.

“Momentum is a real thing, and to get Keegan to win against Oplotnik was big. The game plan was perfectly executed. Obviously, that set a little bit of a tone and the overall confidence of the team immediately soared,” said Brian Picklo. “Cam going into that match knew it was a tough match. Rolle gets a takedown and puts Cam on his back and thankfully Cam has flexibility, or he would have been stuck. I don’t know if Rolle felt a little confidence since he put Cam on his back and he started coming at Cam a little too aggressive and Cam hit the big headlock, and it was beautiful. Those two matches took the wind out of their sails because those are two of their hammers.”

Mustang followed the win over Edmond Memorial with a 59-15 win over Moore with 10 bonus point victories.

“In between our Edmond Memorial dual and our Moore dual I told them ‘look we still have a job to do’ we were in the same situation a few years ago and we were too ready for the better team, which was Westmoore at the time, and then Norman comes in and throws us for a loop and wins when they weren’t supposed to,” said Brian Picklo. “Our kids definitely didn’t let up and they went after them in a big way. I was really proud of how they went after Moore and didn’t give them an opportunity to get in the match,”

Bryson Landers, 120; grabbed a 14-2 major decision and Luton also earned a 19-6 major decision at 132-pounds.

Owens, 113; Wiley, 126; Cameron Picklo, 138; Fischer, 145; Sylvester, 152; Tate Picklo, 160; and Brannigan Reyes, 182 all picked up falls for the Broncos against the Lions, while Jayden Alarcon, 170, earned a forfeit.

With Edmond Memorial defeating Norman in the second dual, Mustang had clinched a berth to Dual State before the third and final dual of the night began.

In the dual against Norman the Broncos let a few reserves wrestle since Dual State was clinched, and the Broncos still blew out the undermanned Tigers, 68-6.

At 120-pounds Jackson won 16-5 for a major decision and Mark Boyd, 152, also won by major decision, 21-8.

Norman surrendered two forfeits, one at 182, which Reyes was the recipient of and heavyweight was a victory by forfeit for Rowland.

Wiley, Weldon Bryan, 132, Cameron Picklo, Jayden Alarcon, 170, Kitchingham, Chastain and Owens all won by fall for the Broncos.

Mustang will prepare for its trip to Shawnee next weekend. The bracket is still undecided, but the Broncos know they will wrestle in the quarterfinals at 12 p.m. on Friday.

“I think we will probably take the three seed and having Choctaw in the semis. I’m really looking forward to that semifinals match and getting the chance to beat them where last year we had the opportunity and kind of missed that opportunity. This year will be a year of redemption for us,” said Brian Picklo.