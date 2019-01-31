Cur’Tiera Haywood surpasses 1,000 points

For the first time since the 2007-08 season, the Mustang Lady Broncos had an individual reach the 1,000-point milestone.

Cur’Tiera Haywood hit the mark on Dec. 10 in the championship game of the Plainview Tournament.

“My parents told me the game before, but it didn’t change my mindset. I still played my game, but, yes, I knew,” said Haywood.

Haywood is the first in a family full of basketball players to hit the milestone. Her father, Curtis Haywood, had stints in the NBA D-League, Continental Basketball Association, and overseas; Curtis Haywood II, Cur’Tiera’s older brother, is a key piece to Georgia Tech’s bench success this season, averaging 7.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

“It feels good. It lets me know that I’ve been working hard. I feel really good about it,” said Haywood.

Mustang had two individuals hit the milestone since 2000, before Haywood surpassed the milestone this season, Danielle Zanotti finished her career (03-05) with 1,044 points and Jordan Pyle (06-08) finished her career with 1,051.

Both, Zanotti and Pyle, went on to have successful careers at the Division 1 level, which Haywood hopes to imitate starting next season at Quinnipiac.

One thing Haywood had different than Zanotti and Pyle is that she has been a starter at Mustang since her freshman year, Zanotti and Pyle didn’t get a start until their sophomore season.

“Since my freshman year, it was one of my goals and the other one was to be in VYPE, like my brother, he is my role model,” said Haywood.

Haywood has made strides since her freshman season before the state knew what kind of threat she was to now when she consistently garners attention from two to three defenders each play.

“Since day one of freshman year I always tried to be aggressive and I know over the years that I’ve gotten way better at being aggressive. That was another big one, being a leader, being one of the best players on the team I knew I would have to lead the team and make sure everyone is in the right spot,” said Haywood. “Now I know I that I am really good at that and can take it on to Quinnipiac.

She continues to work on finding new ways to score and how to improve in being a leader on the court.

Haywood looks to lead the Lady Broncos in a state tournament push.