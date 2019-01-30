Yukon Middle School students selected to play in Oklahoma all-star basketball game

The future is bright for the Yukon Millerettes basketball program with two rising stars among the state’s top young basketball talents.

Yukon Middle School students Keziah Lofton and Gabby Tilley have been selected to play in the Super 16 All-Star Basketball Games Feb. 9 at Mustang High School.

Keziah is in sixth grade at YMS, while Gabby is in seventh.

The Super 16 All-Star Basketball Games are designed to showcase the middle school basketball talent in Oklahoma. The top 16 boys and girls are selected from grades six through eight.

They will play games against each other on Feb. 9 with the hopes of being selected to represent Team Oklahoma in the national tournament in California.

Keziah and Gabby had to participate in an all-day Super 16 camp in December in Norman at the Premiere Sports Complex to be selected for the games.

“I had to compete in a camp for five hours in front of evaluators, national scouts and coaches,” Keziah said. “I am excited that I made it. I was put with the seventh graders at the camp for drills. It’s harder to play against some of the top girls in the state, but I like the challenge.”

Keziah said she wants to be aggressive in the games on Feb. 9.

“I want to win the MVP. I want to show my versatility because a lot of people think I am only a post player because I am tall. My whole game has improved in the past year. I have started strength training, so that is something new, but I really enjoy it. I still want to be the first female to play in the NBA.”

Keziah currently stands 5-foot-9 and is ranked as the No. 7 sixth-grade girls basketball player in the country.

Gabby said she is excited to get the opportunity to showcase her skills on Feb. 9.

“It feels amazing to be considered one of the top 16 players in seventh grade and to have a chance to go play in California. It feels good that my hard work and determination has finally paid off. I have spent long hours in the gym, I just need to keep pushing.”

The YMS seventh grade student said the tryout camp was tough.

“It was a lot of hard work. I felt comfortable though and I thought I did very well. It was an amazing experience. I am looking forward to the challenge of playing with the other top players in the state. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. I love that challenge.”

Gabby said she hopes to get the experience of going to California.

“It would mean the world to me. It’s a great opportunity to showcase my skills. I am the type of player who likes to distribute the ball, plays hard on defense and likes to showcase the people around me.”