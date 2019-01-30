Shedeck honors physical education teacher

Chase Langley, a physical education teacher, is Shedeck Elementary School’s teacher of the year.

Langley, a fourth-year educator, also teaches health.

Officials said that besides his teaching duties, Langley helped with numerous projects over the past year, from incorporating more flexible seating options for students throughout the school to promoting more physical activities in the classroom through “brain breaks” and the school’s action-based learning lab.

Langley is a graduate of the University of Central Oklahoma, where he earned degrees in education in physical education/health and in nutrition.

Langley said his personal mantra follows the words of Nelson Mandela: “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

Langley also is continuing his education as he works toward a master’s degree in educational leadership.

Langley said he loves physical education not only because of the fun and interactive games they play to learn new academic, health or physical concepts, but also because he knows how important physical educaiton is to a student’s academic success.

“When students are in physical education class, they are improving their social interaction skills with their peers, reducing their own stress and increasing their self-esteem. While some may believe that physical education class is just about playing games, our school and our districts’ schools work on so many other aspects of a student’s life so that we are fostering the development of the whole child,” he said.

Moderate to vigorous physical activity creates new brain cells and allows for the students to retain and retrieve more information than they could before that activity, Langley said.

Langley said he is an advocate for integrating neuroscience within his educational practice so that students of all learning styles can flourish not only within his class but within his building as well.