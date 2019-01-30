Losing streak snapped for Lady Patriots

It’s been a while since Southwest Covenant had the feeling of the buzzer going off and their score being higher than the other teams.

Jan. 7 was the last time the Lady Patriots got the taste of winning but none of that discouraged their spirit. Nine games went by before they found the winning side of the basketball. They ended their losing streak and began a winning streak of their own.

Southwest Covenant never let the streak get to them and that attitude helped pull themselves out of the hole they were in.

“They were not down at all during the nine-game losing streak and, again, we are so young that a lot of them aren’t even sure we lost nine games in a row,” coach Terry Fellenstein said. “They just go out and play. They go out and have a good time and play. They really enjoy playing with each other and playing together as a team. They pick each other up and they do a good job that way. They’ve done a great job all year.”

The Lady Patriots lost the first two games of the Coyle tournament. The first, a 62-33 loss to Crescent and a 68-57 loss to Mulhall-Orlando in the second round. It was in the final round where they found their groove and broke the streak in dominating fashion.

Against Oilton, Southwest Covenant had all the right gears turning and lit up the Lady Panthers 67-40. Kylie Moseley did her usual damage, leading the Lady Patriots in scoring but this time with 37. It was the contributions from her teammates in that game and their win against Astec Charter that has pushed them over the hump.

“It’s tremendous to get other people to score. Against Astec, Macy Noland chipped in with 10 or 12. It’s necessary, we can’t depend on Kylie, she’s going to get her points but we need somebody to help her,” Fellenstein said.

Emma Riggs scored 19 points on the Oilton defense. Noland’s 12 was second to Moseley’s 31 against Astec.

The Lady Patriots put their two performances together despite their limited roster depth.

“It says a lot about their integrity and their desire just to play, to play their hardest,” Fellenstein said. “We only had five girls suit up for the last game at Coyle against Oilton. Those girls played their hearts out. They played hard and did a really good job for us.”

They hope to build off these two wins in a 5-12 season.

“I think we can improve,” Fellenstein said. “We have a lot of room for improvement still. We’re still doing some things we’ve been doing since the beginning of the season and just because we’re really young and inexperienced. We talk about it after the games, during the games, in practice and try to get the kids to understand what it is they’re doing and what they have to do to get better.”