Police Logs

The Mustang police department recorded the following arrests between Jan. 20 and Jan. 26:

Cassandra Ann Knight, 27, Tuttle: DUI, possession of a controlled substance;

Cory Michael Mauller, 26, Mustang: Failure to appear, warrant service;

Isaac Ray Cronemeyer, 20, Mustang: Sale or operatioin of vehicle without stop or turn lamps, possession of paraphernalia, acquire proceeds from drug activities, distribution of controlled substance;

Brandon Dee Lyons, 20, Oklahoma City: Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, speeding;

Michelle Ann Harper, 35, Oklahoma City: Warrant servvice of other agency;

Dallas Michael Heath, 20, Mustang: Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia;

Gary Lynn Davis, 63, Tuttle: Possession of methamphetamine, driving while license revoked, failure to secure load, failure to comply with compulsory insurance requirement;

Alexis Breann Pope, 19, Midwest City: Public intoxication;

Saryanna Kasabova, 20, Spencer: Public intoxication;

Austin Parker, 21, Oklahoma City: Possession of controlled substance, driving under suspension, DUI, acquire proceeds from drug activities, distributionof controlled substance-possess with intent;

Tammy Kay Bruns, 41, Oklahoma City: Larceny from retailer, trespassing;

Lindsey Nichole Armes, 33, Mustang: Larceny from retailer;

John Harrington, 23, Tuttle: Driving left or center of roadway, unlawful carry of a weapon, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of heroine;

Andrew Brian Dunlap, 19, Yukon: Public intoxication;

Brigan Don Wheat, 21, Oklahoma City: DUI;