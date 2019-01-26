Yukon cheer, pom set to take talents national

Cheer squad set for NCA competition

The Yukon cheer squad is in Dallas this weekend competing in the National Cheerleading Association national competition.

The 18-girl team left Friday and is competing today and Sunday against 14 teams from across the country.

Yukon is competing in the Medium Intermediate Division. The Yukon girls are the only team from Oklahoma.

They are competing against teams from Texas, Missouri, California and Nevada.

Following the state competition in September, a national’s team tryout took place to give some of the freshmen in the program a chance to make the squad that competes in Dallas.

“We don’t know what to expect with the teams we are going against because we haven’t seen them,” Yukon cheer sponsor Tiffiany Webb said. “We are going in kind of blind, but that gives us a chance to focus on ourselves and being the best we can be going down there. It’s important that we stay focused. We want to have fun, but remember we are there for a reason.”

Senior co-captain Rylee Newport said she expects the team to do well in Dallas.

“We have been working really hard. We have been hitting our routine. We just need to work together and make sure we are loud.”

Fellow senior co-captain Piper Bjerk echoed her teammate’s comments.

“We expect to hit our routine. We need to take our best performance to Dallas. Everyone needs to be together. We have trained a lot since state and have worked hard putting this routine together.”

Fellow senior Madison Browning said she plans on going out on a high note in her final NCA competition.

“We just need to be together and have fun. We need to make this one our best one and come together as a team. We can’t be stressed. We have been working really hard and getting better as a group.”

State champion pom squad headed to the Sunshine State

After winning the 6A pom state championship earlier this month, it’s time for the Yukon pom squad to take its talents to the national level.

Yukon will compete in the 2019 Universal Dance Association National Competition Friday through Feb. 4 in Orlando, Florida, at Disney World.

The girls will leave Wednesday and have a day of preparation before the competition starts Friday.

“I feel good about where we are,” Yukon pom sponsor Becka Reape said. “We are getting a couple of opportunities to perform our routines before we leave, so that will be good for us.”

The pom squad performed for family and friends Monday in its nationals showing at Yukon High School. The girls performed Wednesday at the Yukon pep assembly and will perform in a regional competition today.

“They feel confident,” Yukon coach Whitney Duty said. “We feel confident as well. We are excited. We are coming in feeling prepared and that is a good feeling to have. We need everyone prepared.”

Yukon will compete in the Large Varsity Pom division and the Large Varsity Game Day division at the national event.

“It’s different than the state competition,” Duty said. “There are multiple rounds, so you have to perform multiple times. To keep advancing, you have to get better and better with each performance.”

Freshmen Kensey Cline and Taylor Cline said they are looking forward to their first national competition experience with the Yukon varsity squad.

“We expect more competition, but are excited,” they said. “We have some nerves, but we believe it will go well. We have had a lot of practice. We encourage each other as a team, and that will help us.”