Yukon boys hoops stuns Edmond North

The left corner of Edmond North’s gym was almost worn out completely by the time Brayden Dutton was finished with it.

The freshman was seemingly automatic from behind the three-point arc Tuesday night in Yukon’s 69-54 win. His five three-point makes were enough to lead the team in scoring alone. His final make from behind the arc buried the Huskies and cemented what was a stand-out night for him.

Standing in his signature spot, he grabbed the ball and thrust it through the air with the ease as he did all night. As the ball reached its apex, the Edmond North defender ran into Dutton, signaling a foul. He knocked down the free throw for his 19th point of the game, a high between both teams.

Dutton hasn’t seen much time on the court this season. Spectators at the game may not have recognized number zero, but he’s made a name for himself within the program.

“To most it may have seemed like he came out of nowhere, but to us he didn’t. We’ve been waiting for this; he’s just been really rusty without shooting for three months during football season.”

Dutton’s big night helped the Millers win a game with relative ease.

“We knew he could score, and he’s done some other things, but stepping up and hitting those shots in the corner, it’s amazing, when you make shots, how easy this game can be,” said Ritter

Dutton’s game was complimented by one of Desmon Elliot’s best games in a Miller jersey.

Elliot had a flurry of rebounds, a hand full of blocks, and a dunk to cap off 13 points. This was the latest installment in Elliot’s inspired play as of late.

“If his motor is running, he’s a big time help for us. You saw his motor running tonight. He was blocking shots, he was pulling rebounds, doing the little things. That was big. I told him, I love it, but you need to build on it and do it again in the (Newcastle) tournament.”

Yukon’s 15-point victory came at the heels of their worst game of the season.

Stillwater took down the Millers 67-41 in what was their worst loss of the year. Yukon shot 29 percent from the field in that game but managed to turn the disappointment around to blow out Edmond North.

“We talked about, what are you going to do when you come back because that was one of our worst games in a long time,” Ritter said. “How are you going to play when you come back from the bad game in Stillwater? I was expecting them to play well but I didn’t know.”