Plans made for Yukon citizens police academy

Two new Nikon cameras have been added to the tools available for Yukon police officers to utilize as they investigate crimes.

The cameras were gifts from the Yukon Citizens Police Academy and brings to four the number of cameras available.

Maj. John Brown, a spokesman for the department, said the donations allow each of the department’s four reconstruction specialists to have their own digital cameras.

Previously, the department’s two cameras were shared.

The additional cameras will allow the officers to keep the equipment with them.

The accident reconstruction team is trained in recreating and documenting fatality scenes.

The camera kid include the camera body, two lenses plus LED lighting that is specially designed for use with cameras.

The kits are valued at more than $700 each.

The Citizens Police Academy raised the money through various events. The presentation coincided with the group’s announcement of its upcoming citizens police academy.

The academy is planned for March 5 through April 30.

The class will meet weekly on Tuesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. with the exception of March 19.

The class is open to Yukon residents who are at least 21.

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 20. They can be turned in or mailed to the Yukon Police Department, 100 S. Ranchwood Blvd, Yukon OK 73099.

Applications are available online at yukonok.gov/city-department/police-department.

Assistant Police Chief Michael Roach said the citizens academy alumni play an integral role for the department.

“The citizens academy is invaluable to the department. It allows them (participants) to understand our position and our actions in certain situations that we are confronted with. It is just an understanding of what these officers are confronted with each and every day,” Roach said.

But it also provides those same citizens to teach the officers about what they know.

“They are a phenomenal demonstration of the relationship we want to have with the community. They are in a position to raise issues with us that we may be unaware of,” he said.

“Citizen academies are great. They are a tremendous asset,” Roach said.

We want them to know how much we appreciate their role in even educating us about what areas we need to concentrate on and things of that nature.

He said it is a way to get the community involved.

“Hopefully, our relationship with the community gets that much better,” he said. “That’s where our true desire is.”

Cam Dooley, who is an alumnus of the program, said the academy gives people an insight into what officers do.

“They go through the academy and they see what the police do. Often, it changes their attitudes,” Dooley said.

It has been at least four years since Yukon hosted a citizens police academy. It is limited to 25 participants.