Reading goes to the dogs in Mustang

By Chris Eversole

Twelve young readers participated in the Read to Dogs event Saturday at the Mustang Public Library.

“This gives them confidence,” said Youth Services Librarian Nichole Valencia. “The dogs don’t judge.”

Reading to dogs lowers stress and inspires confidence, she said.

Andrea Reed, of Therapy Dogs International, said she started training her two whippets that participated when they were puppies.

“We went to puppy kindergarten,” she said.

The group also takes therapy dogs to nursing homes and events for special needs children.