Mustang wrestling makes history

The Mustang wrestling team had a successful outing over the weekend with a second-place finish at the Owasso Dual Tournament.

Mustang finished with a 5-1 record, with its only loss of the season coming to nationally ranked, No. 13, Allen (Texas) High.

“Overall, I give us a good. I still think we have some more left in the tank, I think we have some untapped ability that we can hopefully bring out before the end of the year,” said coach Brian Picklo. “Overall, obviously, we are competing at a very high level. That’s still with Rowland and Jaston Jackson out, (due to injury).”

Just like in regular season duals, bonus points are crucial and can win a dual in the dual tournament setting. Mustang was able to pick up multiple bonus points in each dual.

“We gave up some falls… I don’t like giving up falls. When we get to Dual State its going to go down to bonus points and all of that sort of thing. So, we are getting there, but we still have a little more to go,” Picklo said.

To open pool play the Broncos defeated Coweta 53-15 with seven matches ending in bonus points, Tucker Owens earned a fall (1:37), Zachary Hobbs picked up a fall (5:02) of his own, Keegan Luton earned a 18-3 tech fall, Cameron Picklo had a fall at 3:08, Colt Fischer grabbed a fall (5:10), Tate Picklo (1:04) and Jaydon Alarcon (:36) also earned falls for the Broncos against the Tigers.

In the second round in pool play the Broncos defeated host Owasso 47-30. John Wiley (1:03), Cameron Picklo (3:12), Tate Picklo (1:33), Brannigan Reyes (1:37), Jack Kitchingham (:25) and Fischer (1:10) all picked up falls, while Owens earned a 17-2 tech fall against the Rams.

In the final dual in pool play, the Broncos drew Kansas’ Class 5A No. 1 Goddard High School. The Broncos earned a 39-27 win for a 3-0 pool play record.

Shelton Chastain (:37) picked up a fall at 106-pounds, Kitchingham (1:13) earned a fall at 195-pounds, while the Broncos earned forfeits at 170-pounds and heavyweight for a crucial 12 points in the 12-point victory.

Saturday, the Broncos opened up with Manhattan, Kansas, which is No. 3 in Class 6A. Mustang pulled off a tough 42-36 victory thanks to four bonus point victories and three forfeits.

Fischer (3:47) and Reyes (2:35) earned falls for the Broncos, while Cameron Picklo picked up an 18-4 major decision and Wiley finished off a 16-1 tech fall.

The Broncos were recipients of forfeits at 106 pounds, 113 pounds and 152 pounds.

In the dual against the Allen Eagles Mustang earned four falls but also was docked two team points.

Tate Picklo (2:51), Cameron Picklo (2:00), Wiley (4:46) and Owens (5:29) earned the four falls for the Broncos. Mustang was docked two team points after Christian Rowland spiked his headgear and unsportsmanlike acts by Fischer.

Allen defeated the Broncos 43-28 to knock the Broncos into the second-and third-place match.

In the second- and third-place match is where the Mustang wrestling team made school history with its first win over Perry High School. The Broncos defeated Class 3A No. 1 Perry 40-23 for second place in the tournament.

“It was awesome. We have been setting some milestones and breaking some records and doing some really big things. But that was one of the bigger ones. Perry is known throughout the country. They are a wrestling town and so for us to be able to compete and beat the wrestling town is really special,” said Picklo.

Wiley (2:51) and Fischer (4:17) picked up two falls for the Broncos, while Reyes earned an 11-3 major decision and Mustang earned forfeits at 113-pounds and 170-pounds.

Mustang had four individuals finish undefeated on the weekend with Tate Picklo, Cameron Picklo and Owens finishing 6-0, and Wiley ending the weekend 4-0.

“Those kids are what everybody should strive to be. They are the hardest working kids we got, they’ve put in the work to be successful and they exhibit winning behavior in all aspects of their life. Those are four of my best students, four of my best-behaved kids and four of my politest. So, those are the type of kids I want to have a team full of,” said Picklo. “If we could get a team to follow the leadership of those guys, not only are we going to have an outstanding wrestling team but we will have a team full of outstanding young men.”

Tate Picklo earned his second Outstanding Wrestler award in as many weeks.

The Broncos host Moore, Norman and Edmond Memorial on Thursday for the District Duals and a shot at Dual State.