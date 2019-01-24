Mustang swimming competes in COAC meet

EDMOND – Mustang swimming competed in the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference (COAC) meet Saturday at Mitch Park.

The Broncos didn’t have a full roster and had a tough day finding success.

The Lady Broncos finished in seventh with 151.5 points, and the boys took eighth with 122 points.

Mustang had two individuals place in the top five on the day with both coming from the Lady Broncos.

Hannah Hamilton had her best finish of the season in the 100-meter fly with a time of 1:03.52, .64 seconds faster than her time coming into COAC. Her fastest time of the season was good for a gold medal finish.

The girls 200-meter free relay was the only other top-five finish with a fourth-place finish with a time of 1:56.53, the relay was made of Lilian Hua, Sadie Arwood, Olivia Henry and Hamilton.

Mustang had several swimmers who missed the meet for either personal reasons or sickness.

Mustang’s final regular season meet is Tuesday beginning at 1 p.m. in Chickasha.