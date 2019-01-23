Man jailed after stand-off in Yukon drainage pipe

A Yukon man wanted for failing to appear for a court appearance kept officers at bay for almost three hours Sunday while hiding in the city’s drainage system.

Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said his office received a tip Sunday that Donnie Ray Parks, 46, was at a residence in Yukon. When deputies arrived, they were told he wasn’t there.

However, a few minutes later, deputies said the man emerged from an area near the house and went inside.

Deputies again approached the house and confronted Parks, who then fled into a nearby drainage ditch near Main and Seventh streets.

West said Parks went into the sewer system and went as far as he could before being confronted by deputies.

After about 30 minutes, West said Parks appeared ready to give up and started to leave the drainage ditch. However, he saw another drainage vein and fled into it.

West said it appeared that Parks grabbed at his waistband, much like he would if he had a weapon.

Officers also were unable to re-establish contact with him.

Because he was wanted on counts that include weapons charges, deputies called in the county’s tactical team. They used a robot to locate him.

The robot indicated that Parks was approximately 100 yards into the drainage ditch and was attempting to pry open a manhole cover.

Deputies were able to locate him and make an arrest.

West said that while Parks did not have a gun, he did have a “shank” when he was taken into custody.

A bench warrant was issued for Parks after he failed to appear for a Dec. 12 hearing on charges of a being felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of contraband by an inmate and driving with a suspended license.

He was convicted in 2015 of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and drug paraphernalia.

West said it is unclear if additional charges are expected.