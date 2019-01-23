Aldridge wins 285 pound title at Jay Hancock Invitational in overtime

Yukon senior Ashton Aldridge was patiently waiting for his chance at the heavyweight championship Saturday at the Jay Hancock Invitational.

The Miller grappler was standing next to the scorers table when he looked over and said, “I got this.”

Aldridge had gone against Choctaw’s Marquonn Journey one time this season. It was a preseason match that Journey won 1-0 over the Yukon heavyweight.

To claim the Jay Hancock championship, Aldridge had to go through Journey.

It took six periods, but Aldridge did exactly that, as he escaped in the third overtime period to claim the 2-1 victory and the top spot in heavyweight division of the Jay Hancock Invitational.

“I always know I have my conditioning to rely on and my training,” Aldridge said. “Coach (Joe) Schneider and Coach (Jonathan) Vestal push me. I felt confident I could get away in that last period. I am feeling good about where I am right now. I am looking to win the regional and win the state. This was a tough tournament. I just have to keep pushing myself.”

Aldridge finished with a 5-0 record in the tournament. He opened with a bye, defeated Stillwater’s Luke McEdoo in the first-period fall, beat Jenks’ John Roberts 3-2 and took down Putnam City North’s Juan Macedo 4-2 in the semifinals.

At 106 pounds, Yukon’s Cooper Mahaffey took second with a 3-1 record. Mahaffey opened the tournament with a bye. He then beat Del City’s Riddick Nash in the first-period fall. Mahaffey beat Moore’s Yancy Kite in a first period fall and then lost to Collinsville’s Cameron Steed 16-0 in the final match.

In the 113-pound division, the Millers’ Steven Cook went 3-2 and took fourth place. Cook opened with a bye. He then beat Edmond North’s Connor McBride in a second-period fall. Cook lost to Collinsville’s Jordan Williams in a first-period fall and then lost to Del City’s Manny Rogers in the third-and-fourth-place match.

At 170 pounds, Yukon’s Ryan Snodgrass finished in fourth with a 5-2 mark. Snodgrass opened the tournament with a bye. He then beat Collinsville’s Hayden Knight in the first-period fall. Snodgrass lost to Edmond North’s Braden Bowman 14-12. He then beat Muskogee’s Mikel Swain in a first-period fall.

Snodgrass beat Putnam City North’s Tre Harley 3-2 and then lost to Muskogee’s Mason Seth in a second-period fall in the third-and fourth-place match.

In the 220-pound division, the Millers’ Corbin Gordon wen 4-2 and took fifth. Gordon opened with a second-period fall against Davenport’s Cruz Hillan. He then beat Union’s Torry Thrower in a first-period fall. Gordon beat Moore’s Cole Karn in a second-period fall and then lost to Edmond North’s Jake McCoy in a second-period fall before beating Karn again 17-1 in the fifth-and sixth-place match.

At 120 pounds, Yukon’s Ronnie Kern went 2-2. Kern opened with a bye and then lost to Durant’s Jared Pierce in a first-period fall. Kern then beat Bethel’s Rowdy Story in a second-period fall and then lost to Hinton’s Brian Pastrana in a third-period fall.

In the 126-pound division, the Millers’ Toby Gilbert went 2-2. Gilbert opened with a second-period fall against Bethel’s Kadyn McCleary. He then lost to Stillwater’s Cade Nicolas 15-0. Gilbert beat Edmond Memorial’s Tyce Morton 8-3 before losing to Durant’s Caden Orlando 3-0.

At 132 pounds, Yukon’s Kylon Burgert went 4-2. Burgert opened with a bye. He then lost to Union’s Verdell Schoats 9-6. Burgert beat Guthrie’s Caleb Nelson 8-3. He then beat Putnam City West’s Addison Sutton in a second-period fall. Burgert beat Jenks’ Garrett Weis in a first-period fall before losing to Durant’s Cory Hicks 5-3.

In the 138-pound division, the Millers’ Wallace Tilley went 3-2. Tilley beat Edmond Santa Fe’s Cayde Chancellor in a second-period fall to open the tournament. He then beat Moore’s Matthew Patterson in a second-period fall. Tilley lost to Edmond North’s Josh Parks 6-3. He then beat Bethel’s Dezman Loving in a third-period fall before losing to Jenks’ Branden Elrod 5-1.

At 145 pounds, Yukon’s Jacob Mirkes went 1-2. Mirkes opened with a bye. He then lost to Union’s Jalen Hernandez in a second-period fall. Mirkes then lost to Jenks’ Ernie Chavez 19-4.

In the 152-pound weight division, the Millers’ Noe Rios went 0-2. Rios lost to Durant’s Ethan Homer in a second-period fall to open the tournament and then beat Capitol Hill’s Jordan Holderness in a first-period fall before losing to Collinsville’s Jaren Seabolt in a second-period fall.

At 160 pounds, Yukon’s Austin Billy went 2-2. Billy beat Union’s Shane Fields 10-2 to open the tournament. He then beat Capitol Hill’s Terry Spurlock 22-9. Billy then lost Edmond North’s Charles Floyd 15-5 before losing to Del City’s Jahkobie Smith 6-5.

In the 182-pound weight class, the Millers’ Chance Bailey went 1-2. Bailey defeated Bishop McGuinness’ Nick Cornoell in a third-period fall to open the tournament. He lost to Edmond North’s Trey Bowman in a second-period fall before falling to Seth Sarasua of Guthrie 17-12.

At 195 pounds, Yukon’s Connor Columbus beat Davenport’s A.J. Jenkins in a first-period fall to open the tournament. He then beat Bethel’s Fischer Gambill in a first-period fall. Columbus then lost to Choctaw’s Dylan Ward 12-7. He then beat Putnam City West’s Justus Pribyl in a first-period fall before losing to Del City’s Antoine Thomas 2-0.

“We got five placers and one champion,” Yukon coach Joe Schneider said. “We still have work to do. Very proud of Ashton. This was his first time on the podium here, good to do it as a senior. The tournament went well. We had a lot of good teams here and they all said they want to come back.”