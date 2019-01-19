Southwest Covenant’s Moseley shines bright against 6A’s Yukon

Early in the first quarter of the game, Kylie Moseley went up to contest a Yukon shot and came away with a resounding block. The gym went wild.

On senior night, the junior shined the brightest, as she usually does. And she did so with a full crowd thanks to the unusual matchup against the Millerettes. Southwest Covenant had never seen Class 6A talent before, but they weren’t scared.

“We definitely had to try not to be intimidated and play our game,” Moseley said. “We just had to work hard no matter what because we knew it would be a tough game.”

Moseley did her work against the 4-8 Yukon Millerettes, scoring 22 points and collecting a flurry of blocks, rebounds, and steals. Of her 22, 13 came on the free throw line. She knocked down 61 percent.

Though she gets to the charity stripe often, Moseley said she could improve.

“My free-throw percentage could be a lot better, I hear that a lot,” she said. “I shoot a lot, so I try to get better. I could be better.”

Her big night impressed the opposing coach.

“She’s a big, strong athlete,” Yukon coach Roy Wyckoff said. “I think she shot 22 free throws and we kept fouling her. That was a lot of her creating contact and making us foul her and a lot of it was us learning to adjust to players and adjust how they’re calling the game and we didn’t, and she took advantage of that. She did really well, she probably had a triple double in points, blocks, and rebounds.”

The Lady Patriots walked away with a 65-29 loss, their seventh this season. The team is reeling after a major roster overhaul from last season. With just eight girls on the team, the season came close to not happening.

“We lost a lot of seniors last year, so it was kind of a different feel this year and I just have to step up to leadership,” said Moseley. “I’m super thankful for everyone playing because we almost didn’t have a team. Everyone is working hard and giving it their all. I’m really super thankful for every single person because I could not do it on my own for sure.”

Moseley feels more comfortable facilitating the ball, but the team make up has her as an offensive focal point. She’s adapted to help her teammates.

“I would rather pass more but my coach wants me to try to shoot a lot,” she said. “I try to get people involved when I can. Just trying to do what I need to for the team.”

Southwest Covenant moves to 3-7 on the season with the loss to Yukon, but their continued effort on the court shows they won’t give up any time soon.

“We talked a lot about confidence beforehand and just not being intimidated because everyone’s nervous, it’s a 6A team. But we’re just trying to build our confidence and do what we can to hold our own.”