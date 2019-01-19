DECADE OF SERVICE: Doyle Chiropractic & Family Wellness celebrates 10 years

A little more than a decade ago, Lance Doyle was coming out of chiropractic school and figuring out what his future held.

Doyle graduated from Parker Chiropractic School in Dallas in 2008. He then opened the Doyle Chiropractic & Family Wellness clinic on Jan. 5, 2009, in Yukon with a big vision, but still was unsure what it would look like down the road.

Ten years later, the Doyle Chiropractic & Family Wellness clinic is the largest chiropractic clinic in Canadian County.

“I always wanted to be a chiropractor,” Doyle said. “I got into a playground fight when I was six-years-old, and my mom took me to the chiropractor to get adjusted. I thought it was one of the coolest things in the whole wide world.”

Doyle’s first clinic was at 619 W. Main St. He was a one-man show for several years before bringing on another full-time employee to help him in the day-to-day operations.

“It started to really pick up for us,” Doyle said. “My wife, who was a pharmacist, had to come and help me out when she wasn’t working. At that time, we knew it was time to bring on a full-time employee to help us out.”

After two-and-a-half years in his first location, Doyle decided it was time to move to a bigger space. He chose to move to the current location, which is at 1050 W. Vandament Ave.

Doyle also hired Dr. Grant Beeler to help him with the practice.

Since then, Doyle has brought on three more doctors and numerous staff members to his practice.

Dr. Emily Taylor started with the clinic two years ago. Dr. William Bothwell started in November and Dr. Kasey Hamilton started in December.

There are 22 staff members employed by Doyle Chiropractic & Family Wellness.

“We have been able to grow,” Doyle said. “We haven’t had a down year. It’s been incredible.”

In his time in Yukon, Doyle has become a Yukon Rotary member, where he has been selected as Rotarian of the Year and his clinic has become a member of the Yukon Chamber of Commerce, where he has been honored as the T.J. Lowery Humanitarian of the Year Award.

Doyle is the only chiropractor to win the T.J. Lowery Humanitarian of the Year Award.

The Doyle Chiropractic & Family Wellness clinic has also been selected as the top chiropractic clinic in the Yukon Review’s Best of Yukon series five years running.

“My wife is from Yukon and I am from Okarche and we have four kids,” Doyle said. “We love Yukon. It’s an amazing community.”

The clinic has grown rapidly and has forced Doyle and his staff to re-evaluate the layout of the office. The clinic will undergo a massive overhaul with an interior remodel that will approach $400,000 in cost. Those remodels will take place soon.

“Our goal is for 80 percent of the population to receive chiropractic care,” Doyle said. “This remodel will allow us to be more efficient. Right now, our patients’ wait time is 5 to 10 minutes. I want to get that down to no wait time for our patients. It’s important for our bodies to be aligned properly, so we can fight off chronic illnesses. The power that made the body heals the body.”

Doyle said if they decide that chiropractic care is not the best treatment for a patient, they will refer that patient to another type of doctor who can help.

“We have great working relationships with other doctors. We will refer patients to other doctors and other doctors refer patients to us all the time.”

Doyle Chiropractic & Family Wellness uses several different treatment styles that can serve all ages and all types of people and bodies.

The activator, manual adjustment and table adjustment are the three main treatments Doyle and his staff use on their patients.

The activator treatment is designed for people who need a lighter adjustment. It is generally called a speed adjustment.

The manual adjustment is the more traditional adjustment that is designed to use force to set the body back into alignment.

The table adjustment is in between the activator and manual adjustments and uses movements on a table to realign the body.

Doyle said the process is the same for all the patients who walk through his doors.

“We give everyone X-rays, report of findings and then allow the patient to make an educated decision on what they want to do moving forward with the information that we provide. Our job is to fix the problem, not to create a problem.”

One area that Doyle said he believes in is the physical therapy part of chiropractic care. Following the remodel, there will be an area where his patients will do physical therapy work following their adjustment to help strengthen the area that was just adjusted.

Moving forward, Doyle said he has a vision for what he wants his practice to look like in the 10 to 20 years.

“Our plan is to open multiple clinics around the state. Our current clinic will be the mother clinic. The clinics will be called super clinics that will all be spinoffs of the mother clinic. In 10 years, my goal is to have 50 super clinics across the state of Oklahoma. In 20 years, I want to see 100 super clinics opened and fully staffed. We truly want to see 80 percent of the population under chiropractic care and these super clinics would help make that possible.”

Doyle Chiropractic & Family Wellness can be reached at 354-5753. The clinic hours are Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon. It is closed on Sundays.