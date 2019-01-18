Mustang Education Center to host special event

The Mustang Education Center will host a special education parent resource night from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 22.

The event held at 400. N. Clear Springs Road in Mustang is a “come and go” event for the families of students with disabilities at Yukon, Mustang and Moore public schools.

Eleven vendors will set up booths to give information to parents and families about options for their child.

This will be the second year Mustang hosts this. Mustang behavior specialist Julie Atwood coordinates the event each year and said their first year was successful.

“We got a lot of really good, positive responses from parents last year that they just got tons of exciting starting points,” she said. “That’s what the whole night is about. It’s not just about giving them a wealth of information. It’s kind of like, ‘hey, here’s your first step towards this process or towards this resource you want to access for your child.’”

The purpose of the event is highlighted for participants to meet other families in the area, create a community bag for your child, pick up visual supports for home use, and gather information from the representatives of the vendors.

Vendors include:

-Sooner Success

-Summer Camps

-SSI/TEFRA

-Autism Canadian Valley

-Dale Rogers Training Center

-Oklahoma Family Network

-Oklahoma Parent Center

-JD McCarty Center

-Oklahoma Family Counseling

-Project SEARCH

-Sensory friendly events

One of its biggest advantages is networking with families in local school districts.

“It gives parents the opportunity to meet others in the area,” Atwood said. “So often you feel like that island. It’s just that opportunity to meet other families and other parents that are in your district, that are around you and going through the same thing you are.”

Atwood said the special education resource night not only benefits parents and families, but educators such as herself.

“It’s really important,” she said. “It’s hard to find this information all in one place. A lot of times it’s hard for us as educators to find this information.

“It’s really important to be informed on what your rights are and what options you have.”

Mustang’s behavior specialist began this last year. Her ties to Yukon and Moore opened this up to those school districts as well.

“I started collaborating last year,” said Atwood. “We decided to put on parent training events. In the course of that, a parent said they were interested in finding more information, so we decided to organize this event, so we did it last year and we did it again this year and it’s been very successful.”

Those with questions are urged to contact Atwood by email, atwoodj@mustangps.org.