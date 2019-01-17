SKIATOOK TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS

With a new two-game winning streak, the Lady Broncos put its streak on the road in the Skiatook Tournament.

Mustang opened the tournament with host, Skiatook in the first round and walked away with a 58-32 victory. Mustang’s Jaki Rollins led the Broncos with a game-high 21 points while Cur’Tiera Haywood added 17.

“We didn’t shoot very well, but still be able to win like we did, I felt like we did all of the little things well,” said Korstjens.

Mustang faced Class 4A No. 6, Vinita in the semifinal game of the Skiatook Tournament, and had four individuals contribute double-digits in the contest on their way to a 69-51 victory.

“I thought defensively we were really, really good, probably one of our better games. Because Vinita does a really good job of spreading you out, driving, kicking and shooting the ball really well, and I thought we really limited that and not allowing them to get into the lane,” said Korstjens.

Freshmen Talia Pogi and Rollins led the team with 16 points, Haywood added 15 and Kyla Lovelace contributed 12.

In the finals, two of the top three schools in the state attendance wise matched up on the hardwood. Mustang faced Broken Arrow on championship Saturday at Skiatook High School.

The Lady Broncos had to close down a Broken Arrow run in the second quarter and another in the second half to hold on to a 59-49 victory over the Lady Tigers to bring home the gold.

“On Saturday, I thought we grinded that out a little bit. Broken Arrow got a hot there in the second quarter, but I thought we continued to defend really well, and I thought we took good care of the basketball,” said Korstjens. “I thought we made some really good decisions to close that game out.”

Haywood, named the tournament MVP, led the Broncos with 17 points, Rollins, an All-Tournament Team member, added 14 points and Pogi, an All-Tournament Team member, contributed 10 points in the championship bout.

“Cur’Tiera played outstanding for three games. She just missed out on averaging a double-double on the weekend. Talia played well, Jaki did really well on both ends, but I felt like we had a lot of other girls grow up and got a lot of confidence. So, that was great to see,” said Korstjens.

Haywood was named the tournament MVP due to averaging a double-double in the three tournament games.

The Lady Broncos extended its winning streak to five games going into Friday night’s matchup against No. 9 Edmond Santa Fe inside the Mustang Event Center.

“I thought we played confident all three days. Some of the girls that didn’t have double figures, I thought really grew quite a bit,” said Korstjens.