Mustang Performing Arts Center groundbreaking Friday

By Shannon Rigsby

Mustang Public Schools

The public is invited to the groundbreaking for Mustang High School’s Performing Arts Center.

The event will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the corner of Juniper Lane and Mustang Road.

Superintendent Charles Bradley said the event will mark a new era in the history of Mustang Public School’s theater and choir programs.

“We have some of the most successful arts programs in the state,” Bradley said.

“While Mustang High School was remade and expanded, beginning in 2010, the stage and areas for choir and theater were nearly the same as they were in the 1970s.”

The Mustang Performing Arts Center, which will be nearly 69,000 square feet, is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2020.

The building will include a 1,500-seat auditorium, a black-box multi-use theater, two choir classrooms, three practice rooms, one theater classroom, a performers’ lounge, two dressing rooms and a make-up room, a catering kitchen and music library storage.

It also will include a scene shop for stagecraft classes.

The performing arts center was designed by MA+ Architecture, the same firm that reinvented the campus of Mustang High School.

The auditorium will have several features the 1971 auditorium doesn’t have, including an acoustical shell for orchestra performances and an orchestra pit.

When the orchestra pit isn’t in use, the flooring will be lifted to increase the size of the stage floor.

“For the first time, we will also have a display area for our art classes,” Bradley said. “Throughout the building, we can feature some incredible student artists.”

The 2017 bond issue that funded the building also includes a new middle school, which will open next August, a science academy at Mustang High School that is under construction and more.

“Thanks to the voters, we can provide new opportunities to our students in what will become the flagship of the school and will be available to the entire district to use,” Bradley said.