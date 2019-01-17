MHS on short lock down after suspicious bag found

Mustang High School was on lockdown for about 20 minutes Thursday after a bag containing a loaded weapon was found in the school’s media center, Mustang school official said.

The bag, found in the school’s media center, garnered enough attention for school officials to contact resource officers and local police.

The owner of the bag, who is unidentified, was found, a release said.

“Our first priority, as always, is the safety of our students. We have identified the owner of the bag, and we are no longer on lockdown. Students are in class and safe.”

In a letter sent to parents, Mustang High School principal Teresa Wilkerson confirmed the bag contained a loaded weapon.

The bag belonged to an MHS employee. The employee has a certified handgun license, the letter said.

The employee planned to go shooting the evening prior and “forgot to remove the weapon from his bag before coming inside the school this morning.”

“Providing a safe and secure learning environment is of top priority to the Mustang Public School System, and we take these incidents very seriously,” Wilkerson said in the letter. “Extensive security measures are in place to help us maintain a safe campus.”