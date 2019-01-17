HALF A HUNDRED

All America Bank celebrating 50thanniversary

By Chris Eversole

All America Bank, the financial institution with the longest history in Mustang, is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019.

All America Bank, originally named First Mustang State Bank, has been a major contributor to the community, financing many construction projects and providing business and personal loans, said President Wade Huckabay.

In addition, the bank now has branches in Oklahoma City, Elgin, Medicine Park, Cache, Sentinel, Snyder and has a loan production office in Lawton.

All America also has an alias, one that few people in Mustang have heard of – Redneck Bank, an internet only bank with a nationwide presence.

The corny name has a purpose. “When we started Redneck Bank, we figured that people around the country wouldn’t be interested in banking with a community bank in Oklahoma,” Huckabay said.

Redneck Bank operates a call center on the second floor of All America’s location at 444 W. State Highway 152.

It generates deposits that All America uses to make loans in Oklahoma.

Redneck Bank takes a comical approach.

“We’re fully-insured by the FDIC, like all them big city banks,” its website reads.

“So while we’re havin’ a funner time bankin’ together, you can rest assured that we’re legit and that yer money is safe with us.”

Wade Huckabay’s family is involved with the bank. The current management team includes Wade’s brother, Todd, the chief executive officer; his sister-in-law, Deatra, the senior vice president; and his sister, Shawn Huckabay Braden, the chief operations officer.

The siblings’ father, Gary Huckabay, who is chairman emeritus, founded First Mustang State Bank in 1969.

Gary Huckabay got his start working for his father, T.C. Huckabay, at First National Bank in Snyder.

The Huckabays have seen ups and downs in banking.

T.C. Huckabay started his banking career in 1927 at Planter’s State Bank in Mountain Park, playing multiple roles – assistant cashier, bookkeeper and janitor.

Within two years, Wall Street crashed.

However, T.C. Huckabay weathered the crash and the Depression. After the president of Planter’s State Bank committed suicide, the bank was closed by the bank regulators.

In 1935, after working out a deal to reopen the bank, T.C. Huckabay became the cashier and chief executive officer at the age of 27.

First Mustang State Bank’s most difficult time started in the early 1980s, when a global glut of oil devastated Oklahoma’s oil industry.

Wade Huckabay said this was very hard for his father. At the time, there were three banks and a savings and loan located in Mustang.

First Mustang State Bank was the only surviving institution.

Gary Huckabay didn’t let the economy detract from his sense of civic responsibility.

To keep informed about what was going on, he had coffee weekly with real estate broker Don Anderson and school Superintendent Bill Rowley.

More people started attending the coffees, and eventually they turned into the Positive Posse, an informal discussion group that meets at 8 a.m. every Tuesday at the Mustang Town Center.

“People who didn’t know Dad got a sense of what he was about,” Wade Huckabay said.

The Positive Posse keeps people in business, members of the Legislature and city, school and county officials informed.

It is a regular stop for candidates for statewide and local offices.

Wade Huckabay is the current moderator. The role of that and his father played with the Positive Posse were major factors in each of them being named to the Mustang Hall of Fame.

As a locally-owned bank, All America can make a well-rounded judgment and fast decision when lending money, Huckabay said.

“We pool funds within the community, and we finance projects that are needed,” he said.

Huckabay is proud of All America’s role over five decades.

“Community banks like us are the central point in their communities,” he said.

“We are very involved with the schools at all of our branches, including America’s Kids in the Mustang Public Schools, providing clothing and school supplies to disadvantaged students.”

During the bank’s food drive in 2018, it collected more than 4,000 lbs. of food and $2,200.

“We look forward to serving the community for generations to come,” Huckabay said.