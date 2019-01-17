Broncos declaw Edmond North

EDMOND — After the Broncos fell to Edmond North by 3.5-points on Saturday in the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Tournament, they got a chance for revenge in a dual head-to-head.

Mustang entered the night as the No. 3 ranked team in Class 6A while Edmond North came in one spot lower at No. 4.

It was expected to be an entertaining dual and it didn’t disappoint.

“I’m super proud. I love how hard these kids work. The hard work shows. We have a saying ‘hard work pays off’ that’s not just our obviously, but they really demonstrate the fruits of their labor,” said coach Brian Picklo.

The dual started at 220-pounds with Edmond North’s Jake McCoy getting a pin over Mustang’s Steven Bussell in the first period for the Huskies to jump out to 6-0.

Jordan Iwuchukwu extended the Huskies’ lead to 9-0 with a 5-0 victory over Mustang’s Christian Rowland. Four of the five points for Iwuchukwu were given for stalling calls on Rowland, only one point was earned for Iwuchukwu.

Rowland was docked for four stallings in the match, which led to extended discussions between coach Brian Picklo and the official and rumblings from the crowd for the rest of the night.

“No, absolutely not,” said Brian Picklo on if he was given an explanation.

Shelton Chastain got the Broncos started with a 15-6 major decision over Garrett McBride at 106-pounds and closed the Huskies lead to 9-4.

The Broncos won the next five matches with three of the matches being bonus point victories.

Bryson Landers earned a 9-0 major decision over Owen Taylor at 113-pounds, Tucker Owens defeated Nate Becker, which was an Outstanding Wrestler award winner at COAC, 4-2 in sudden death overtime, John Wiley defeated Ayden Little 10-3, Keegan Luton picked up a major decision over Tristan Weddle and Cam Picklo followed with a 14-3 major decision over Edmond North’s Josh Parks.

“To be honest that is just Tucker. He is going to wrestle until his lungs bleed. He is still not there cardio wise, but he isn’t going to let it show. He is still going to be the one going after the points no matter how he feels. That is why Tucker is the champ,” said Brian Picklo.

Jaxon Randall of Edmond North stopped the Broncos streak with a 6-4 sudden death victory over Colt Fischer at 145-pounds.

At 152-pounds, Jayden Villalobos defeated Mustang’s Mark Boyd, which was hit with two stallings and two of which came within 15-seconds of each other, 11-1 for a major decision. Mustang still led 22-16 after the match.

In the middle of the 160-pound match, Tate Picklo was leading 12-4, and Brian Picklo yelled from the bench, “Make him wrestle,” talking about Charles Floyd, which continued to find a way out of bounds without giving up another takedown. The official, which docked Brian Picklo a team point last Tuesday at Tuttle for something similar, stopped the match, docked Mustang a team point making it 21-16 and warned Picklo that he would be ejected if he did it again.

“He is the same ref that took away a team point at Tuttle. So, I think there is an issue there that goes beyond typical coaching stuff,” said Picklo. “I don’t understand it, but I don’t even want to go there.”

The stalling calls ended 7-to-1 in Edmond North’s favor, which led to Brian Picklo’s frustrations.

Tate Picklo earned the point back for the Broncos with a third period fall, before Jojo Sylvester collected a 35-second fall over Braden Bowman at 170-pounds for a 33-16 Mustang lead.

Brannigan Reyes locked up the Mustang victory with a 7-0 win over Christian Cantu and a 36-16 lead heading into the final match.

In the final match Blake Minnick defeated Jack Kitchingham 4-3 while earning the lone stall for the Huskies in the final seconds of the match.

Mustang earned its first win over the Huskies in at least four seasons with a 36-19 final.

“I have never beat Edmond North in a dual since I took over. Cameron (Picklo) being our only senior, he has never beat them. So, it’s been at least four years, and I’m going to guess it’s been a little longer than that,” said Picklo.

The Broncos travel to Owasso this weekend for the Owasso Dual Tournament before hosting District Duals next Tuesday as they look to punch their ticket to Dual State.