Yukon Review, Mustang News newspapers not affected by building lawsuit

First National Bank & Trust Co., based out of Chickasha, has filed a lawsuit against the owners of the Yukon Review Building located at 110 S. 5th St. Yukon, Oklahoma.

Those involved in the lawsuit are Son of Thunder, Star Communication, John Settle and Paula Settle.

The Yukon Review and Mustang News newspapers will not be affected by this lawsuit. The Yukon Review and Mustang News are owned and operated by Chisholm Trails L.L.C.

Yukon Review and Mustang News owner Rusty Mulinix said the newspapers will operate as usual.

“The Yukon Review is owned by Chisholm Trails L.L.C. Neither the Yukon Review or Chisholm Trails L.L.C is party to the case and are unaffected by the case filing against the building owners. The Yukon Review is merely a tenant in the building, and it will be business as usual for both the newspaper and Chisholm Trails L.L.C. The lawsuit will not impact on the Yukon Review.”