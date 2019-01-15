Police Logs

The Mustang police department reported the following arrests between Jan. 6 and Jan. 12.

  • Jacob Allen Weeks, 29, Mustang: Driving under suspension, defective or improper brake lights;
  • Kellie Joann Sullivan, 49, Hinton: Driving under suspension, speeding;
  • Barry Lovell Emerich, 32, Mustang: Child endangerment, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor;
  • Bry-anna Hobbs, 18, Mustang: Larceny from retailer;
  • Tiffini Denise Tynes, 41, Mustang: DUI;
  • Stephen Cochran, 43, Mustang: DUI – third offense;
  • Ryan Luke Robb, 21, Mustang: Two counts failure to comply;
  • Maryah Vashti Blanton, 29, Yukon: Failure to comply;
  • Jujan Gonzalez, 46, Mustang: Failure to comply with compulsory insurance requirement, failure to comply;
  • Mani Elyse Chambers, 32, Mustang: Two counts failure to comply;
