Police Logs

The Mustang police department reported the following arrests between Jan. 6 and Jan. 12.

Jacob Allen Weeks, 29, Mustang: Driving under suspension, defective or improper brake lights;

Kellie Joann Sullivan, 49, Hinton: Driving under suspension, speeding;

Barry Lovell Emerich, 32, Mustang: Child endangerment, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor;

Bry-anna Hobbs, 18, Mustang: Larceny from retailer;

Tiffini Denise Tynes, 41, Mustang: DUI;

Stephen Cochran, 43, Mustang: DUI – third offense;

Ryan Luke Robb, 21, Mustang: Two counts failure to comply;

Maryah Vashti Blanton, 29, Yukon: Failure to comply;

Jujan Gonzalez, 46, Mustang: Failure to comply with compulsory insurance requirement, failure to comply;

Mani Elyse Chambers, 32, Mustang: Two counts failure to comply;