Yukon rugby boys join Red River Rugby Conference

The Yukon boys rugby team recently joined the Red River High School Rugby Conference.

The conference is made up of five rugby clubs in the north Texas and central Oklahoma region. The new conference includes the Allen Eagles Rugby Club from Allen, Texas; Alliance Rugby Club from Keller, Texas; North Texas Barbarians Rugby Club from Celina, Texas; Norman Colts Rugby Club and Yukon Rugby Club.

“We are thrilled to join this new competition,” Yukon coach Aric Gilliland said. “When the idea was floated about a year ago, our response was an enthusiastic, ‘We’re all in!’ We look forward to the upcoming competition. Playing the type of clubs that come out of north Texas can only make us better. We’ve got a few tough weeks ahead of us. Hopefully, our experience will help us hold our own against these seasoned clubs.”

That experience paid off in the season-opener on Jan. 6 against Norman. Yukon took on the Norman club on the University of Oklahoma campus at the Everest Indoor Training Facility. Yukon won the match 65-10.

The 55-point win was the largest margin of victory in Yukon rugby history. The Millers controlled the first half and led 29-10 at the halfway mark. Eight different Yukon players contributed tries. Matt Dyson and Edgar Gallindo got the scoring party started. Colt Creamer, who had three scores followed in suit and then Xander Burleigh, Luke Lombard, Tanner Goodson, Kennedy Womack, Jordan Mann and Dalton Waters all scored.

Julian Barrara had four two-point conversion kicks and Chaslyn Parker had one two-point conversion.

Yukon will play at Alliance Rugby Club today in Keller, Texas.

“You can’t help but be pleased when your boys go out and win a game like that,” Gilliland said. “We ran well. We passed well. We tackled well. We had very few penalties. It was a good day. Norman has a lot of size and speed. It was nice to see our boys mentally set aside the obvious physical differences and go out and compete the way they did. The experience of our backs was definitely an advantage. I can’t say enough about the leadership of Chaslyn (Parker) and Edgar (Gallindo). They really took charge of the game. We have plenty of room for improvement and we plan to hit the practice field hard this week to get ready for our trip to Keller.”