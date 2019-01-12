Millers fall 39-27 to Deer Creek

In Yukon’s first dual since Dec. 17, the Millers fell to No. 6 Deer Creek.

The dual, highlighted for Yukon by Ryan Snodgrass and Chance Bailey’s back-to-back falls, was dropped by the Millers 39-27. Coming off two straight tournaments, they felt they should have learned.

“We’ve got work to do,” coach Joe Schneider said. “Sometimes we keep learning after our losses, but we’ve got to learn from some of our wins. We’ve got to be successful and go learn.”

Yukon’s first loss of the night came from Steven Cook at 116 by way of fall 40 seconds in. Ronny Kern lost in a fall at 3:23. The Millers’ final fall came at 195 when Deer Creek’s Carson Savage defeated Connor Columbus 37 seconds in.

“I thought they had some fight in some of those matches and had some situations where we’ve got to get the fall, we’ve got to get a little bonus and then, at the same time, not give it up,” Schneider said. “It’s always about dual meets, not giving up bonus. They shouldn’t hang 39, that’s too many falls against us.”

Having more fight in their matches should improve their results, according to Schneider.

“We’ve got a little bit of toughness we need to learn here, that’s for sure in those tough situations and we can’t give up those bonus,” he said. “We’ve got a chance that we’re getting rolled up to our back, we’ve got to fight like the dickens like they did in some of their matches to make sure they’re not giving up falls. We cannot give up falls and, at the same time, we had two different times when they were on their back, we’ve got to get that opportunity and capitalize on that.

“It was a lot of fun, we’ve got to stay working hard, and there’s a lot of season left.”

Yukon got one of its best performances from the start. Cooper Mahaffey took down Deer Creek’s Christian Gilbert 16-4 at 106. Noah Hanscom defeated Keaton Story 11-3 at 120.

Corbin Gordon picked up a win over Deer Creek’s Garrien Johnson in the 220 division. Gordon won 13-3.

After Thursday’s dual, Yukon was headed to the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference tournament. The Antlers will be there, meaning a potential rematch in some areas.

“We’re going into a two-day tournament that’s tough, our conference tournament, and these guys are going to be there,” Schneider said. “We’re going to turn around and see these guys somewhere in the bracket tomorrow. Let’s go fight with them. there’s nothing sweeter than redemption and this was a good dual because it mattered district-wise. We know we have work to do. We knew they were a tough team coming in here and we sure didn’t back away.”