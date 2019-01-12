Dispensary owner looks forward to adventure

Courtney Young was busy Thursday.

As crews installed security bars on the inside of windows, while other workers added security cameras throughout the building at 355 E. Main, Young was on the phone placing last minute orders.

With the help of her mother and some co-workers, Young was preparing for her first day of business.

Young owns the Green Lily, which is the first medical marijuana dispensary inside the Yukon city limits.

Young was expected to open Friday evening and would operate regular business hours beginning Saturday.

Young received her Yukon medical marijuana dispensary permit on Dec. 5, shortly after being approved by the state.

She said it has taken a little over a month to get up and running.

But, as the day approached, Young, who originally is from Colorado, said she sees potential in the business.

“My husband and I are from Colorado, and we saw the opportunity that many of our friends were presented with when medical marijuana was legalized there,” she said.

So, when voters approved State Question 788 last year, the chance to open a dispensary in Yukon became a reality.

“It is very exciting. It’s been a lot of work, but it is very exciting. We live in Yukon. We’re Yukon residents and we wanted to keep it local,” she said.

Young said it is likely that the Oklahoma City market will become saturated. However, Yukon offers plenty of potential.

“I wanted to stay close to home. We love Yukon,” she said.

While Young’s dispensary is the first inside the city limits, several other dispensaries with Yukon addresses have been licensed. They are actually in Oklahoma City.

Through Jan. 7, state dispensary permits have been issued to five businesses with Yukon addresses.

Across the county, 16 dispensary permits have been issued. The largest number is in El Reno, where seven permits have been issued.

Three permits have been issued in Mustang.

Young said the store will be helpful for those who need the benefits of medical marijuana.

“It is an exciting new industry to be a part of,” she said.

All of the plants are grown in Oklahoma, as is required by state law.

In addition, those purchasing products, either smokable or edible, should be prepared to pay a 7 percent medical marijuana tax, as well as normal local and state sales tax.

Young said all of her products also will be properly labeled to indicate it was purchased legally.

“The only thing you have to have is your state-issued medical marijuana card,” she said.

For that, you must have a doctor’s recommendation and then apply to the state’s Medical Marijuana Commission.

“This has been a huge investment, not only financially, but physically and emotionally. Hopefully, it will be a fun adventure for all of us,” Young said.

The Green Lily plans to be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturdays, it will be open 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 5:30 to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m.