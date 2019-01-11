Police Logs/ Public Records
The Yukon Police Department reported the following arrests between Jan. 3 and Jan. 10:
-Joshua James Morris, 22, of Yukon: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;
-Peyton Scott Wayne Chapo, 22, Lawton: Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;
-Aaron Eugene Stone, 22, Yukon: Possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of a CDS with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm after felony conviction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;
-Christopher Allen Altizer, 26, Yukon: Local warrant;
-Jimmy Alexander Trejo, 20, Yukon: Possession of an intoxicating beverage by someone under 21, driving under the influence, speeding;
-Matthew James Bourgeois, 27, Tulsa: Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop at a stop sign;
-Gabriela Del Carmen Torres, 36, Clinton: Possession of a credit card belonging to someone else, possession of drug paraphernalia;
-Isiah James Edwards, 22, Gracemont: Rape by instrumentation, sexual battery, assault and battery;
-Lindsey Kaye Long, 32, Hinton: Possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, defective equipment.
Public Records:
Marriage Licenses
Antony Richard Leach and Sarah Michelle Kirchen
Jim Kevin Canada and Cheryl Lea Freeman
Caleb Joshua Hinshaw and Maren Christine Anderson
Kodee Grant Chaney and Kaitlyn Nicol Hosp
Chad Allen Hayes and Kimberly Ruth Garlick
Rowan Pierce Rain and Raeanne Nichole Harris
Aaron Thomas Massie and Chaya Nakel Shaheen
Divorces Filed
Laura Ann Beus v. Matthew Beus
Jacqueline Brooke Meador v. Cody Austin Meador
April Dawn Collins v. John Collins
Thomas McBride v. Jenniffer R. McBride
Debra M. Hirschler v. Kevin W. Hirschler
Tina Marie Edwards v. Michael Todd Edwards
William W. Ball v. Christina M. Ball
Christopher Chace Spencer v. Autumn N’cole Spencer
Jeffrey M. Six v. Sara B. Six
Christina Anne Hankins v. Scotty Thayne Hankins
Emily Danielle Menifee v. Nathan Daniel Menifee
Shuana Shively v. Clifford Albert Shively III
Rebecca Williams v. Kelly Williams
Brad Allen Smith v. Donna Sue Smith
Christopher Lackey v. Riley Lackey
Bobbi Wooden v. Luke Wooden
Michelle Allain Goodenough v. Joel Goodenough
Randall J. Marshall v. Margie Marshall
Brittany Colleen Low v. Dakota Carson Low
Amira Lynn Misner v. Cory D. Misner
Candice B. Armstrong v. Steve W. Armstrong
Taylor Deckard v. Justin Deckard
Logan Douglas Furgeson v. Ashley Charae Furgeson
Nerissa M.L. Enarson v. Scott T. Enarson
Mitchell Lyle Clark v. Martha Clark