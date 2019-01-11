Police Logs/ Public Records

The Yukon Police Department reported the following arrests between Jan. 3 and Jan. 10:

-Joshua James Morris, 22, of Yukon: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;

-Peyton Scott Wayne Chapo, 22, Lawton: Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;

-Aaron Eugene Stone, 22, Yukon: Possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of a CDS with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm after felony conviction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

-Christopher Allen Altizer, 26, Yukon: Local warrant;

-Jimmy Alexander Trejo, 20, Yukon: Possession of an intoxicating beverage by someone under 21, driving under the influence, speeding;

-Matthew James Bourgeois, 27, Tulsa: Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop at a stop sign;

-Gabriela Del Carmen Torres, 36, Clinton: Possession of a credit card belonging to someone else, possession of drug paraphernalia;

-Isiah James Edwards, 22, Gracemont: Rape by instrumentation, sexual battery, assault and battery;

-Lindsey Kaye Long, 32, Hinton: Possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, defective equipment.

Public Records:

Marriage Licenses

Antony Richard Leach and Sarah Michelle Kirchen

Jim Kevin Canada and Cheryl Lea Freeman

Caleb Joshua Hinshaw and Maren Christine Anderson

Kodee Grant Chaney and Kaitlyn Nicol Hosp

Chad Allen Hayes and Kimberly Ruth Garlick

Rowan Pierce Rain and Raeanne Nichole Harris

Aaron Thomas Massie and Chaya Nakel Shaheen

Divorces Filed

Laura Ann Beus v. Matthew Beus

Jacqueline Brooke Meador v. Cody Austin Meador

April Dawn Collins v. John Collins

Thomas McBride v. Jenniffer R. McBride

Debra M. Hirschler v. Kevin W. Hirschler

Tina Marie Edwards v. Michael Todd Edwards

William W. Ball v. Christina M. Ball

Christopher Chace Spencer v. Autumn N’cole Spencer

Jeffrey M. Six v. Sara B. Six

Christina Anne Hankins v. Scotty Thayne Hankins

Emily Danielle Menifee v. Nathan Daniel Menifee

Shuana Shively v. Clifford Albert Shively III

Rebecca Williams v. Kelly Williams

Brad Allen Smith v. Donna Sue Smith

Christopher Lackey v. Riley Lackey

Bobbi Wooden v. Luke Wooden

Michelle Allain Goodenough v. Joel Goodenough

Randall J. Marshall v. Margie Marshall

Brittany Colleen Low v. Dakota Carson Low

Amira Lynn Misner v. Cory D. Misner

Candice B. Armstrong v. Steve W. Armstrong

Taylor Deckard v. Justin Deckard

Logan Douglas Furgeson v. Ashley Charae Furgeson

Nerissa M.L. Enarson v. Scott T. Enarson

Mitchell Lyle Clark v. Martha Clark