Mustang JROTC cadet nominated to West Point

By Chris Eversole

Andrew Borseth joins a growing list of Mustang High School JROTC students who have been nominated to a service academy.

Borseth has his fingers crossed that his nomination to West Point will result in an appointment there, but he realizes that Mustang’s success rate on service academy appointments is about 50 percent.

“When I was in eighth grade, I first felt called to service,” he said.

“I decided I wanted to go to West Point because it’s the best of the best, and I was impressed by it when I visited there last summer.”

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and Rep. Frank Lucas, as well as Mustang ROTC instructors Omar Jones and Jorge Moreira, nominated Borseth.

“The congressmen carry more weight than I do,” Jones said.

Borseth has the character and skills he needs to be appointed to West Point, Jones said.

“He’s genuinely a good guy, and he tries hard,” Jones said.

In his letter of recommendation, instructor Moreira noted that Borseth was named the school’s superior cadet for the 2016-17 school year. He has a GPA of 4.3.

Borseth is well-rounded – being the trombone section leader in band and completing the work to become an Eagle Scout.

He took up cross country and track this year based on a recruiter’s recommendation that playing sports would increase his chances of the West Point appointment.

His 5k time has dropped from 26 minutes to 21 minutes. He’s training for shotput and discus with the track team.

In addition to being a cadet throughout high school, Borseth has participated in three JROTC camps.

Borseth’s grandfathers were in the military. On his father’s side, Grandpa Robert Borseth’s was a Marine and served in the Korean War. His maternal grandfather, Harlan Sandberg, was in the Army.

Senior instructor Jones said his only concern was that Borseth has such a goodhearted disposition.

“I told him he needs more fire, and he’s showing that this year,” Jones said.

Borseth attributes his good nature to living in Minnesota until he was 7. “Minnesotans are humble and relaxed,” he said.

Two Mustang alumni graduated from the Naval Academy two years ago and one graduated from West Point last year, Jones said.

In recent years, others have received ROTC scholarship they used at schools, such as the University of Oklahoma or Oklahoma State University, Jones said.

Mustang’s three ROTC instructors seek to empower students in leadership skills, including public speaking.

“They do all the work; we just encourage them,” Jones said.