Blankenship begins tenure at Mustang High School

There is a new face walking the halls at Mustang High School as of Monday.

The new head coach for the Broncos football program, Lee Blankenship, 33, started his tenure in Mustang on Monday.

Some may ask, “Who is Lee Blankenship?”

“Lee Blankenship is the guy that when they say Coach Blankenship is here, and everybody looks over and it’s not Bill, they are disappointed, if you want to know the truth,” Blankenship joked.

Blankenship, at one time, was the youngest head coach in Oklahoma, when he was hired at Gore High School eight seasons ago.

But before his coaching career got started, Blankenship had a playing career at Spiro High School, the University of Oklahoma and East Central University (ECU).

During his short time at Oklahoma, Blankenship was on the depth chart behind Rhett Bomar and Paul Thompson.

In the offseason of the 2006 season, Blankenship had a horse-riding incident while at home in Spiro. Blankenship had his hand caught in a rope while riding and had the index finger on his throwing hand removed.

Blankenship had to learn how to throw a football without an index finger as he transferred to ECU in Ada in 2008.

He started his time in Ada as the sixth quarterback on the depth chart but took over the starting position and led the Tigers’ offense in the final four games of the 2008 season.

After his playing career, Blankenship began coaching as an assistant coach at Spiro, Union Christian Academy and Wilburton before advancing to head coach status in Gore for two seasons, Beggs for five seasons and then spending last season at Bartlesville High School.

In his eight seasons as head coach, Blankenship has built a 64-30 record with a state championship appearance in his last season at Beggs.

“The wins have taken care of themselves. Everybody sees wins as success, but I am someone that defines success a little differently,” said Blankenship.

His teams have only missed the playoffs one time, which was last season with a 4-6 record in his lone season at Bartlesville. The Bruins had gone 1-9 the season before Blankenship arrived.

But Blankenship doesn’t measure success as success on the gridiron. He looks at success as turning boys into successful young men.

“What I am is someone that loves kids, and I understand the platform that I’ve been given. My whole career has been about trying to impact kids, and teach them what it means to have character,” said Blankenship.

Blankenship was named a finalist for the 2017 Oklahoma Coaches Association Football Coach of the Year, which was the year he led the Beggs Demons to the state championship.

Blankenship is a strong Christian man that spends his Sunday mornings in church with his wife, Abigail, and their two young sons. Blankenship looks to come into the community and lead by example from pee-wee up through the high school ranks.

Blankenship will begin interviews to fill his coaching staff immediately and the Broncos will begin spring ball in May.