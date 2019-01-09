Yukon school board honors former member

The legacy of a former Yukon school board member who passed away last year was honored Monday.

The Yukon School Board voted unanimously to name its board room in honor of Dixie Ritz.

Members of Ritz’s family attended the meeting and said Ritz would have been honored.

The Dixie Ritz Memorial Board Room will remain a part of the district, no matter where the school board meets in the future, said Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth.

Ritz, who served on the school board for more than three decades, died in September. She was 83.

She was first appointed to the board in 1976. Her role was not only as a board member, but also as a longtime volunteer.

Board member Suzanne Cannon said Ritz was always involved.

“When I moved to Yukon, Miss Dixie was on the board. When my kids graduated, Miss Dixie was on the board. She and I had some discussions through the years while she was on the board. She was always kind, always had good words for us and always was so supportive of our kids,” Cannon said.

The former board president said Ritz was an inspiration.

“When I was elected to the board, I wanted to serve like Miss Dixie did. I thought if I can serve in her memory with the compassion and integrity that she brought to everything she did for our district,” Cannon said.

“She would have been very honored,” Jana Waller, Ritz’s daughter, said. “This was very important to her. She served. It was a passion for her.”

“Students, teachers and educators. She was there for them,” Waller said.

Ritz’s granddaughter, Jenny York, said Ritz would not have sought the honor, but would have been proud to accept it.

A plaque honoring Ritz will be installed outside of the board room.