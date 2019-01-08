True Sky Credit Union to give members year-end interest rebates

True Sky Credit Union announced they voted to give year-end interest rebates of $96,716 to its 52,800 members. The credit union has already direct deposited a portion of the sum to its members.

Full Press Release:

Oklahoma City, Jan. 8, 2018 — True Sky Credit Union board members voted to give year-end interest rebates and dividends of $96,716 to more than 50,000 members. The board doubled the year-end dividend from 2017 to assist with saving behaviors.

“True Sky Credit Union remains one of the few credit unions nationally that provide their membership with this reward,” said Sean M. Cahill, president and CEO. “Since 2000, we’ve given back more than $4.5 million back to our members.”

Rebates and dividends were directly deposited into member savings accounts and were reflected on their Dec. 31 statements.

“Giving back to our members is a way we support our membership through our cooperative not-for-profit structure,” Cahill said.

With headquarters in Oklahoma City and eight branches in the greater metro area, True Sky Credit Union has been serving members for more than 72 years.

Today, the Credit Union has 52,800 members in Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma and Pottawatomie counties.

Membership is open to anyone who resides, works, worships or attends school in our eight-county service area.

True Sky Credit Union has assets in excess of $580 million. Learn more about the credit union at TrueSkyCU.org.

Federally insured by NCUA.