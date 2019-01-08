Police Logs

The Mustang Police Department reported the following arrests between Dec. 29 and Jan. 5.

  • Shawn Isaac Hart, 44, Oklahoma City: Driving while license privilege revoked, imporoper license plate;
  • Skyler Arndt, 25, Yukon: Possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, receive/possess/conceal stolen vehicle;
  • Briana Nicole Winter, 24, Yukon: Two counts possession of controlled substance, alter license plate, possession of paraphernalia, receive/possess/conceal stolen vehicle;
  • Francisco Rodriguez, 20, Mustang: Failure to comply with compulsory insurance requirement, failure to appear;
  • Matthew Tollison, 19, Mustang: Possession of marijuana;
  • Christopher Stephens, 29, Oklahoma City: Aggravated DUI, speeding, transporting open container;
  • D’Lynn Joseph Salyer, 49, Oklahoma City: Public intoxication;
  • Kayla Renee Adams, 26, Mustang: Disobey stop sign, driving while license privilege suspended, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia;
  • Thomas Edward Cahill, 46, Fort Worth, TX: Driving without headlights or tail lights, driving while license privilege suspended, larceny from retailer;
