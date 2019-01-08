Police Logs

The Mustang Police Department reported the following arrests between Dec. 29 and Jan. 5.

Shawn Isaac Hart, 44, Oklahoma City: Driving while license privilege revoked, imporoper license plate;

Skyler Arndt, 25, Yukon: Possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, receive/possess/conceal stolen vehicle;

Briana Nicole Winter, 24, Yukon: Two counts possession of controlled substance, alter license plate, possession of paraphernalia, receive/possess/conceal stolen vehicle;

Francisco Rodriguez, 20, Mustang: Failure to comply with compulsory insurance requirement, failure to appear;

Matthew Tollison, 19, Mustang: Possession of marijuana;

Christopher Stephens, 29, Oklahoma City: Aggravated DUI, speeding, transporting open container;

D’Lynn Joseph Salyer, 49, Oklahoma City: Public intoxication;

Kayla Renee Adams, 26, Mustang: Disobey stop sign, driving while license privilege suspended, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia;

Thomas Edward Cahill, 46, Fort Worth, TX: Driving without headlights or tail lights, driving while license privilege suspended, larceny from retailer;