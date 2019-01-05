Millerettes donate supplies to The Children’s Center

Many people say the holiday season is the season of giving. For the Yukon girls’ basketball program, those words ring true.

The Millerette players, coaches and booster club members recently came together to donate supplies to The Children’s Center in Bethany and had the opportunity to take a tour of the facilities.

“Several girls came to me before the season began and asked if we could do more community-involvement things,” Yukon girls basketball coach Roy Wyckoff said. “Sports are a great teacher of life and give us so many life lessons. Doing these community service projects teaches us to love others, and it has such an impact on others’ lives.”

Through one of the players’ parents, they had a connection with The Children’s Center in Bethany.

The experience had an impact on several of the players.

“Some of the girls were saying that they want to come back and volunteer on their own time,” Wyckoff said. “Others were saying they are interested in going into the medical field in the future and talked about getting the opportunity to come back and work at The Children’s Center.”

Wyckoff said he wants his program to be about helping people and the players in his program to be about other people that come into their lives.

“Our emphasis is to be there for people and anything they need,” he said. “Anyone God brings into our path, be about other people. We want to impact people in a positive way. That’s what we want to be about.”

Wyckoff said an experience like this could be beneficial to his team on the court.

“Anytime you have high-character kids who help others, they are willing to help their teammates on the court,” he said. “It does help in a competitive way. The girls have giving hearts and they want to get out and help their community.