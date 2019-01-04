Police Logs

The Yukon Police Department reported the following arrests between Dec. 20 and Jan. 3:

Cory Rae Henthorn, 40, Yukon: Local warrant;

Scott Eric Crews, 54, Yukon: Public intoxication;

Brian Alexander Frisbie, 21, Yukon: Local warrant;

Daniel Thomas Bollman Jr., 32, Yukon: Local warrant;

Joseph Big Medicene, 38, Yukon: Public intoxication;

Bryan Robert McCollum, 18, Yukon: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug activity proceeds;

Dalton Tyler Hagle, 28, Bethany: Driving under the influence, eluding a police officer, carrying a weapon under the influence of alcohol, speeding;

James Allen Hackett II, 53, Mustang: Driving under the influence, transporting a loaded firearm, transporting an open container of intoxicating beverage, driving left of center;

Evan Eliot Winfrey, 21, Oklahoma City: Driving under the influence, speeding;

Scott Lee Bowen, 24, Oklahoma City: Public intoxication;

Broox Alexander Seright, 18, Yukon: Driving while intoxicated, possession of an intoxicating beverage under the age of 21;

Eduardo Mendoza, 46, Yukon: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Kristen Brooke Haggard, 27, Yukon: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, local warrant;

Charles Dewayne Crawford, 61, Yukon: Aggravated domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor;

Prince Isaiah McKinney, 29, Bethany: Domestic abuse, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Sergio Antonio Alvarez Carrillo, 39, Merced, California: Domestic abuse;

Maximillian Hunter Tosh, 18, Yukon: Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, contributing to the delinquency of a minor;

Calvin Ray Perkins, 64, Warton, Texas: Public intoxication;

Tabatha Lynn Crawford, 33, Yukon: Local warrant;

Keven Brandon Baker, 36, Oklahoma City: Driving under suspension, speeding, failure to wear a seatbelt;

Danny Ray Overbay, 36, Yukon: Two counts of pointing a firearm;

Joshua James Morris, 22, Yukon: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Peyton Scott Wayne Chapo, 22, Yukon: Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Aaron Eugene Stone, 22, Yukon: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after conviction of a felony.