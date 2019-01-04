Police Logs
The Yukon Police Department reported the following arrests between Dec. 20 and Jan. 3:
Cory Rae Henthorn, 40, Yukon: Local warrant;
Scott Eric Crews, 54, Yukon: Public intoxication;
Brian Alexander Frisbie, 21, Yukon: Local warrant;
Daniel Thomas Bollman Jr., 32, Yukon: Local warrant;
Joseph Big Medicene, 38, Yukon: Public intoxication;
Bryan Robert McCollum, 18, Yukon: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug activity proceeds;
Dalton Tyler Hagle, 28, Bethany: Driving under the influence, eluding a police officer, carrying a weapon under the influence of alcohol, speeding;
James Allen Hackett II, 53, Mustang: Driving under the influence, transporting a loaded firearm, transporting an open container of intoxicating beverage, driving left of center;
Evan Eliot Winfrey, 21, Oklahoma City: Driving under the influence, speeding;
Scott Lee Bowen, 24, Oklahoma City: Public intoxication;
Broox Alexander Seright, 18, Yukon: Driving while intoxicated, possession of an intoxicating beverage under the age of 21;
Eduardo Mendoza, 46, Yukon: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Kristen Brooke Haggard, 27, Yukon: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, local warrant;
Charles Dewayne Crawford, 61, Yukon: Aggravated domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor;
Prince Isaiah McKinney, 29, Bethany: Domestic abuse, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Sergio Antonio Alvarez Carrillo, 39, Merced, California: Domestic abuse;
Maximillian Hunter Tosh, 18, Yukon: Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, contributing to the delinquency of a minor;
Calvin Ray Perkins, 64, Warton, Texas: Public intoxication;
Tabatha Lynn Crawford, 33, Yukon: Local warrant;
Keven Brandon Baker, 36, Oklahoma City: Driving under suspension, speeding, failure to wear a seatbelt;
Danny Ray Overbay, 36, Yukon: Two counts of pointing a firearm;
Joshua James Morris, 22, Yukon: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Peyton Scott Wayne Chapo, 22, Yukon: Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Aaron Eugene Stone, 22, Yukon: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after conviction of a felony.