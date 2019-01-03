Town Center a draw for fitness, expansion being completed

By Chris Eversole

The Recreation Center at the Mustang Town Center was busy Monday as regular patrons and several newcomers worked out.

The staff was expecting activity to pick up after the first of year, with people acting – at least for the time-being – on their New Year’s resolutions to lose weight and get in shape.

The surge may crowd the recreation center, but there will be more room and more equipment before long – after an expansion of the building is completed within the next six weeks.

Crystal Butler was working with personal trainer Candi Trammell, as she has regularly twice a week for the past two and a half years.

“I decided back then that it was time to work on my health and strength,” Butler said. “I wanted to be a model for my daughter.

“It’s really made a difference. I’m not so tired, and I’m stronger. My daughter, who is 15, is here today.”

Butler said she values the personal training, which is $30 an hour.

Trammell varies the workout for Butler and other clients from time to time. “The change keeps people motivated, and it helps them progress,” she said.

Over the years, Trammell clients have varied in age from third graders to an 85-year-old.

She knows her business.

She has a degree in community health from the University of Central Oklahoma, and she is accredited as a personal trainer by the National Academy of Sports Medicine.

On Monday, Victoria Wilson was doing her weekly session with personal trainer Mandie Carroll, as she has for the past five years. “It’s great working with her,” Wilson said.

Chris and Carrie Frioux were doing weight training.

“The price is great, and there’s no contract,” Chris Frioux said. “We really like coming together.”

The weight training helps his sense of well-being, he said. “I feel better carrying in the groceries and lifting thing around the house.”

EXPANSION

Expansion bringing more space, equipment

The Mustang Town Center expansion, which is one of many projects funded by a one-cent sales tax, includes:

A 1,700-square-foot cardio fitness alcove

More treadmills

Rowing machines

Stationary bikes

Stair climbing and elliptical equipment

Doubling the size of the fitness classroom

Two additional basketball gym

The Recreation Center caters to everyone.

It offers passes of various types, including ones for families, couples, youth and active adults (60 and over).

Regular rates apply to residents of the Mustang school district, and higher rates apply to nonresidents.

Premium passes apply to access to weight and cardio equipment.

The center includes a climbing wall and walking track, which is lengthened with the expansion.

Planned activities include Fit Momma classes, team circuit classes and open volleyball.

Hours are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Child care is available 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.