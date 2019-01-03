Broncos fall in consolation championship

Mustang hosted the inaugural Cornerstone Bank Mustang Holiday Classic over the weekend, and the Broncos made their way into the consolation championship.

The Broncos opened the tournament with a thriller against Tulsa Central on Thursday.

Class 4A No. 3 Tulsa Central took a 51-39 lead into the fourth quarter before Mustang outscored the Braves 26-14 in the final frame forcing an overtime with a bucket from Raul Nunez, a junior, with three seconds remaining.

“I thought we played well and with urgency. They were a really athletic team, it was hard to keep them off the backboard,” said head coach Tondrell Durham.

But the Braves took care of business in overtime by outscoring the Broncos 16-7 for an 81-72 victory.

Nunez had a game high 35 points, James Warren, a senior, added 10 points and Cade Schroeder, a senior, had nine.

On Friday, Mustang faced off with Muskogee in the consolation semifinals where the Broncos earned their second win of the season.

The Broncos took care of business against the Roughers.

Mustang took the lead from Muskogee with 6:48 to go in the first quarter and never looked back.

“I thought we really did a good job of sharing the basketball and didn’t try to do too much. I thought we played good defense against Muskogee,” said Durham.

With 6:02 left in the fourth quarter, the Broncos had mounted their largest lead of 15 points before coasting to a 53-44 victory.

Dayton Walker, a senior, had a game high 20 points, while Nunez added 10 as the only two Broncos in double digits.

In the consolation championship, the Broncos and the Owasso Rams fought for its third win on the season. Owasso came out with the win in blowout fashion.

Owasso shot an astounding 11-of-16 from behind the arc in the first half on its way to a 41-18 halftime lead.

“Owasso is a different type of team. A team that has really good shooters, as you can see; a team that plays really hard, and I wasn’t very happy with us not competing with them,” said Durham.

The Rams shot 1-of-7 behind the arc in the second half, but still stretched the lead by 18 points for a 74-33 victory.

Warren was the lone Bronco to score in double digits with 10, while Schroeder had nine, and Nunez added eight.

“We aren’t really worried about scoring. We are worried about team things; being a team and understanding what team means. A lot of people don’t understand what team means, and that’s what I’m about and will be about,” said Durham.

Mustang did not have a single player named to the all-tournament team in the inaugural Mustang Holiday Classic.

The Broncos, 2-8, will play host to the 1-9 Westmoore Jaguars at 7:30 p.m. Friday inside the Mustang Event Center.