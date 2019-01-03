Avenge falls short for Lady Broncos in Mustang Holiday Classic

In the inaugural Cornerstone Bank Mustang Holiday Classic, the Lady Broncos had a chance to avenge their only loss of the season — to the Edmond North Lady Huskies.

“I’m proud of them. I thought we had a good week,” said coach Kevin Korstjens. “This tournament is loaded with a lot of really, really good players.”

Mustang opened the season with a loss to the Lady Huskies on Nov. 27 before rattling off eight consecutive victories, two of which were in the classic.

Last Thursday, Mustang took it to Pocola in the first round with a 76-48 victory.

The two freshmen stars for Mustang, Talia Pogi and Jaki Rollins, led the team in points with 21 from Pogi and 18 from Rollins. Lyndsie Reed, a junior, was third on the team in the competition with eight.

The victory over Pocola matched the Broncos with the Seiling Wild Cats on Friday in the semifinals.

Seiling marched into the arena on a 30-game winning streak and three consecutive state champions in Class A. Also, Seiling held the No. 1 rank in Class A with an undefeated record of 6-0 after topping Class 6A No. 6 Midwest City on Thursday.

It was a hard-fought battle between the Broncos and Wild Cats with three ties and two lead changes. Seiling’s largest lead was one point in the second quarter, while Mustang’s largest lead was 10 points, also in the second quarter. Mustang took a 32-28 lead into the locker rooms at half.

“We definitely enjoyed it, we didn’t talk a whole lot about the streak, we just know that they are a really good team,” said Korstjens. “They were happy about their victory, but that wasn’t a set goal.”

The two teams traded blow for blow in the second half. Anytime the Broncos went on a run, Seiling’s Macy Gore walked the ball down the court and drained a three to give the Cats life.

Macy finished the game with 16 points while her twin Karly Gore, had a game high 19 points.

But on this night the duo of Rollins and Cur’Tiera Haywood, a senior, was a little too much. Rollins led the Broncos with 17 points and Haywood added 16 while Ellise Foreman, a senior, added nine points on 3-of-5 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Foreman had the defensive play of the night on a last second three-point shot from Macy Gore with Foreman’s hand in her face, which missed. Mustang held on to win 57-54 to snap Seiling’s win streak.

Mustang paired up with Edmond North in the championship with revenge on its mind.

“I just felt like we didn’t play like us. We walked the ball up too much and we were really passive,” said Korstjens. “We didn’t really get after it and scrapping until the last four or five minutes, and at that time, you’re behind a good team and down multiple possessions.”

But, a lot like the first time the two teams met in Edmond, the Lady Huskies were too much for the Lady Broncos.

Mustang kept it close during the first half, 19-18, before Edmond North pulled away in the second half as it did in November.

Both teams made their runs in the fourth quarter, but Edmond North walked away victorious, 47-38 to win the inaugural Mustang Holiday Classic.

“You could say this season is a roller coaster. Some days you feel like we are getting it and getting to where we want to be, but I don’t think last night (Friday) had anything to do with it. I just don’t think we came ready to play,” said Korstjens.

Mustang’s Cur’Tiera Haywood was named to the All-Tournament team as the lone Bronco after leading Mustang with 17 points in the championship. She was the only Bronco in double digits on the night.

The Lady Broncos (8-2) will be back in action inside the Mustang Event Center on Friday when they host the Westmoore Lady Jaguars (3-4) at 6 p.m. looking to start another winning streak.