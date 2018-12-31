Police Logs

The Mustang Police Department reported the following arrests between Dec. 22 and Dec. 28:

Devon Vasquez, 20, Oklahoma City: Possession of marijuana, obstructing city officer, speeding excessive;

Robert Allan Hughes, 47, Mustang: Driving under suspension, defective brake lights, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of CDS, possession of paraphernalia;

Jermaine Elijah Reeves, 44, Oklahoma City: Disorderly conduct;

Brandt Michael Gibson, 27, Mustang: Larceny from retailer, possession of paraphernalia;

Samantha Hawkins, 23, Mustang: Failure to appear, local warrant;

Mitchell Ryan Farris, 21, Mustang: Possession of marijuana;

Malorie Reynolds, 23, Mustang: Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, two counts failure to comply;

Zachery Kyle Harris, 24, Yukon: Expired license plate, receive/possess/conceal stolen vehicle, failure to comply with compulsory insurance requirement, driving while license privilege suspended, three counts failure to appear;