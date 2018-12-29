A look back at 2018 Yukon sports: Part 2

As 2018 nears its end, we look back on Yukon sports highlights from each month. Today, we look at the last six months of the year:

July

-Five Yukon pom members named All-American

The Yukon pom squad took its talents to Norman last summer to participate in the University of Oklahoma pom camp. The girls performed well at the OU camp and had five members named All-American on the final day.

-Robert Alvarez wins hot dog-eating contest

Yukon resident Robert Alvarez not only competed in the annual Freedom Fest Hot Dog-Eating Contest, but Alvarez won the competition. He ate 11 hot dogs in five minutes.

-Yukon hires three new head coaches

The Yukon school board approved the hiring of Jamie Tate to be the boys golf coach, Ryan Rennels to be the girls golf coach and Katy Hoke as the softball coach.

August

-Brenna Olander earns gold medal

Yukon’s Brenna Olander competed in the 2018 Junior Olympics and took home the gold medal in the 100-meter backstroke.

-Myka Heimbach named Yukon’s No. 1 current athlete

In Kyle Salomon’s top 30 current Yukon athletes’ list, soccer player Myka Heimbach was named the top athlete at Yukon High School.

-Yukon football opens with win

The Yukon football team opened the 2018 regular season with a lopsided win over Edmond Memorial at home.

September

-Yukon football tops Mustang

For the first time in five years, the Yukon football program earned a win against rival Mustang in Week Two of the regular season.

-Yukon cheer takes second at regional

The Yukon cheer squad hosted a regional competition and took second place in the 6A All-Girls Division.

-Yukon softball clinches home regional

The Yukon softball team clinched at least second place in its district and clinched a home regional for the third straight year.

October

-Yukon softball wins regional

The Yukon softball team beat rival Mustang twice and captured a regional championship punching a ticket to the 6A softball state tournament.

-Southwest Covenant volleyball goes to state tournament

In its first season in Class 4A, the Southwest Covenant volleyball team won its regional tournament and then competed in the state tournament.

-Mike Clark inducted into UCO’s Hall of Fame

Yukon Public Schools Director of Athletics Mike Clark was inducted into the University of Central Oklahoma Athletics Hall of Fame for his accomplishments with UCO’s wrestling program.

November

-Yukon wrestling hosts first girls division at open tournament

The Yukon wrestling program hosted the first girls’ division in a sanctioned OSSAA wrestling event at the Yukon Open Tournament.

-Yukon football finishes with six wins

The Yukon football program finished with six wins for the first time since 2013. The Millers finished one game shy of making the playoffs.

-Bree Johnson named Fall Sports Athlete of the Year

Yukon senior softball player Bree Johnson was named the Yukon Review’s Fall Sports Athlete of the Year for her accomplishments on the diamond this fall.

December

-Southwest Covenant football advances to state championship game

The Southwest Covenant football team made a postseason run to the state championship game, where the Patriots fell to Tipton.

-Owen Olsen signs with Navy

Yukon senior football player Owen Olsen signed his letter of intent to play football at the Naval Academy.

-Yukon boys hoops beats Mustang

The Yukon boys basketball team beat Mustang at home after getting swept by the Broncos last season.