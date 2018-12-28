Police Logs

The Yukon Police Department reported the following arrests between Dec. 20 and Dec. 27:

Cory Rae Henthorn, 40, Yukon: Local warrant;

Scott Eric Crews, 54, Yukon: Public intoxication;

Brian Alexander Frisbie, 21, Yukon: Local warrant;

Daniel Thomas Bollman Jr., 32, Yukon: Local warrant;

Joseph Big Medicene, 38, Yukon: Public intoxication;

Bryan Robert McCollum, 18, Yukon: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug activity proceeds;

Dalton Tyler Hagle, 28, Bethany: Driving under the influence, eluding a police officer, carrying a weapon under the influence of alcohol, speeding;

James Allen Hackett II, 53, Mustang: Driving under the influence, transporting a loaded firearm, transporting an open container of intoxicating beverage, driving left of center;

Evan Eliot Winfrey, 21, Oklahoma City: Driving under the influence, speeding;

Scott Lee Bowen, 24, Oklahoma City: Public intoxication;

Broox Alexander Seright, 18, Yukon: Driving while intoxicated, possession of an intoxicating beverage under the age of 21;

Eduardo Mendoza, 46, Yukon: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Kristen Brooke Haggard, 27, Yukon: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, local warrant.