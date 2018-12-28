Police Logs
The Yukon Police Department reported the following arrests between Dec. 20 and Dec. 27:
Cory Rae Henthorn, 40, Yukon: Local warrant;
Scott Eric Crews, 54, Yukon: Public intoxication;
Brian Alexander Frisbie, 21, Yukon: Local warrant;
Daniel Thomas Bollman Jr., 32, Yukon: Local warrant;
Joseph Big Medicene, 38, Yukon: Public intoxication;
Bryan Robert McCollum, 18, Yukon: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug activity proceeds;
Dalton Tyler Hagle, 28, Bethany: Driving under the influence, eluding a police officer, carrying a weapon under the influence of alcohol, speeding;
James Allen Hackett II, 53, Mustang: Driving under the influence, transporting a loaded firearm, transporting an open container of intoxicating beverage, driving left of center;
Evan Eliot Winfrey, 21, Oklahoma City: Driving under the influence, speeding;
Scott Lee Bowen, 24, Oklahoma City: Public intoxication;
Broox Alexander Seright, 18, Yukon: Driving while intoxicated, possession of an intoxicating beverage under the age of 21;
Eduardo Mendoza, 46, Yukon: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Kristen Brooke Haggard, 27, Yukon: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, local warrant.