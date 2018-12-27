Mustang swimming competes at Yukon Invitational

Mustang swimming had an opportunity to get in the pool during the holiday break with the Yukon Invitational being rescheduled from Dec. 8 to Dec. 22.

The meet was held at Mitch Park in Edmond, and with it being the weekend before Christmas, the Broncos had a skeleton roster.

Mustang’s girls team had success, but the boys team had a rougher go at it.

The Lady Broncos had six top-five finishes with one being a gold medal finish while the boys best finish was ninth by Aiden Walswick in the 200 individual medley (IM) with a time of 2:31.45.

Olivia Henry, Britton Kawaguchi and Hannah Hamilton each had two top-five finishes.

Kawaguchi had the lone gold medal on the weekend with a first-place finish in the 100 breast with a time of 1:19.44. She also finished in third in the 200 IM with a time of 2:36.90.

Hamilton took second place in the 100 fly with a time of 1:06.18, and fourth place in the 100 back with a time of 1:11.41.

Henry finished with a fourth-place finish in the 200 free with a time of 2:23.35 and a fifth place finish in the 500 free with a time of 6:29.77.

“With the meet being rescheduled for Christmas break, we had a skeleton roster. It was good for the kids to swim and break up the monotony of Christmas break,” said coach Tony Evans.

The Broncos have cancelled their trip to the Deer Creek Invitational, which was scheduled for Jan. 5 due to being on break. So, they won’t be back in the pool competing until Jan. 10 at Duncan.