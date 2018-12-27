Cornerstone Bank Mustang Holiday Classic draws top teams to event

This weekend, the Mustang Event Center will be overtaken by 13 basketball teams competing in the Cornerstone Bank Mustang Holiday Classic.

Competition begins at 9 a.m. Thursday and will last until the boys championship game tips off at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Lady Broncos and Broncos are in the primetime games Thursday with the Lady Broncos taking on Pocola at 7 p.m. and the Broncos taking on Tulsa Central at 8:30.

There are 45 combined state champions in the two brackets with the girls bracket having three defending state champions: Christian Heritage, Owasso and Seiling, and one runner-up, Frontier.

Thursday Girls Bracket:

Class A No. 2 Frontier (8-0) vs. Class 6A No. 9 Edmond North (4-4) 9 a.m.

Class 3A No. 4 Christian Heritage (5-2) vs. Class 6A Owasso (0-3) 12 p.m.

Class A No. 1 Seiling (5-0) vs. Class 6A No. 7 Midwest City (7-1) 4 p.m.

Class 6A No. 16 Mustang (6-1) vs. Class 3A No. 13 Pocola (6-2) 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Boys Bracket:

Class 5A No. 7 Lawton Eisenhower (3-2) vs. Class 6A Westmoore (0-7) 10:30 a.m.

Class 6A No. 17 Owasso (1-2) vs. Class 5A No. 3 Carl Albert (3-2) 1:30 p.m.

Class 6A No. 4 Midwest City (5-0) vs. Class 6A Muskogee (2-5) 5:30 p.m.

Class 6A Mustang (1-6) vs. Class 4A No. 3 Tulsa Central (7-3) 8:30 p.m.

All games will be played inside the Mustang Event Center.