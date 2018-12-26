Police Logs

The Mustang Police Department reported the following arrests between Dec. 16 through Dec. 22.

Tiffany Edwards, 22, Moore: Two counts of larceny from retailer;

Londyn Thompson, 21, Yukon: Warrant service for other agency, false representation to an officer;

Charles Tavyn Sharp, 20, Yukon: Larceny from retailer;

Andrew Dylan Jordan, 21, Oklahoma City: Driving without valid driver license, larceny from retailer, defective or improper equipment;

Daniel James Doherty, 23, Tuttle: Possession of marijuana, driving while license suspended, failure to comply with compulsory insurance requirement, possession of paraphernalia;

Alexander Vasquez, 18, Oklahoma City: Two counts driving without valid driver license, two counts speeding excessive, four counts failure to appear;

Reginald Paul Prince, 41, College Park, Georgia: Driving under suspension, speeding;

Jennifer N. Hubbard, 38, Mustang: Larceny of merchandise from retailer, malicious injury or destruction of property, trespassing, resisting executive officer, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, public intoxication;

Jesus Miguel Gomez, 30, Oklahoma City: Expired license plate, driving under suspension, unlawful U-turn, driving under suspension, failure to comply with compulsory insurance requirement, two counts failure to appear;

Wesley Wilkinson, 41, Yukon: Public intoxication;

Zachary Dean Daniels, 30, Mustang: Failure to stop for stop sign, driving under suspension, failure to comply with compulsory insurance requirement.