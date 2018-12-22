Yukon’s Simeroth named to Student Advisory Council

Three Canadian County students made it on the 2019 State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council.

In its fourth year, the Student Advisory Council will meet with State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and the state department of Education to discuss policy.

Yukon’s Dawson Simeroth, Mustang’s Caleb Horn, and Parker Tidwell from Piedmont all made the list. Simeroth is one of 19 students to make repeat appearances on the list.

The group is comprised of students nominated by the district’s superintendents.

“These are among Oklahoma’s best and brightest high school leaders, and we look forward to learning more about the student perspective on matters of school policy,” said Hofmeister via news release. “Working with these outstanding young people is a highlight of every spring, and their input on topics as diverse as bullying, career readiness and school funding has been instrumental to our state-level decision-making.”

Simeroth says he uses the meetings to let his voice be known.

“I’ve learned it’s nice to be outspoken,” he said. “I feel like I contribute a lot just because I like to talk. I like to make myself known. I like to help with that aspect of it.

“I feel like, if you don’t input into the conversation, nothing’s going to get better, nothing’s going to change if you just sit there and listen.”

He’s already seeing his position on the Student Advisory Council help in other areas of his life.

Recently Simeroth was selected to sit on the state teacher of the year selection board. There, he let his voice be heard once again in a room full of qualified individuals.

“I can see the results directly there,” Simeroth said. “I was with a whole bunch of people that were far more impactful than me. Generals and state legislators and stuff.

“It showed me the skills of speaking out in turn. Productively providing to the conversation.”

Simeroth, 18, is shooting for the Air Force Academy to study aerospace engineering. With nominations from Sen. Jim Inhoffe and Rep. Frank Lucas, he’s well on his way. In his career, he has aspirations of being a fighter pilot, then going into test piloting, then the ultimate goal; space.

The Student Advisory Council group will meet Jan. 31 at the State Capitol.

“We are excited to usher in a new class of our Student Advisory Council,” said Hofmeister. “The commitment to civic engagement among these students is exemplary and ensures that our state’s leadership will be in excellent hands in the years and decades to come.”